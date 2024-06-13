|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|12
|240
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share (i.e. 240%) on par value of Rs. 5/- per share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date is 6 November 2024.
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|18
|360
|Final
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have: Recommended a final dividend of INR 18/- (i.e 360 %) per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 Intimation of Record date for Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)
