Summary

Owing to dynamic leadership of Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL) is the largest and the most innovative producer of Structural steel tubes and pipes in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in production of ERW steel tubes and has 5 manufacturing units one each at Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh, Hosur in Tamilnadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Murbad in Maharashtra and Chegunta in Telangana. Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the Company runs 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 3.6 MTPA. The Companys vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 dealers is spread all across India, with warehouses cum- branch offices in over 20 cities. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,000 varieties of MS Black pipes, Galvanized Tubes, Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural ERW Steel tubes and Hollow Sections. With manufacturing facilities, it serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of steel structural products, catering to an array of industrial applications such as urban infrastructure, automobile, construction, housing, energy, irrigation, solar plants, greenhouses and engineering. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1986 as a private limited company. The company started a unit at Sikandrabad (UP) to manufacture M. S. Pipe. And then they also set up facilities to manufacture G. I. Pipes. In October 19, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company. In 1995, they entered in to capital market by way of a public issu

