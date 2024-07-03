Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,624
Prev. Close₹1,616.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,123.17
Day's High₹1,635.3
Day's Low₹1,587.35
52 Week's High₹1,728.95
52 Week's Low₹1,305
Book Value₹107.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44,220.76
P/E173.27
EPS9.32
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.51
55.47
50.06
24.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,833.88
2,515.48
2,093.41
1,423.81
Net Worth
2,889.39
2,570.95
2,143.47
1,448.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,007.96
5,930.81
4,335.8
3,106.34
yoy growth (%)
1.3
36.78
39.57
3.69
Raw materials
-5,348.84
-5,236.78
-3,790.39
-2,623.71
As % of sales
89.02
88.29
87.42
84.46
Employee costs
-76.12
-92.63
-62.51
-53.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
205.01
113.79
155.95
123.43
Depreciation
-68.18
-68.91
-43.98
-39.77
Tax paid
-51.23
1.22
-43.26
-35.11
Working capital
-38.18
-83.12
293.32
-91.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.3
36.78
39.57
3.69
Op profit growth
19.51
1.14
6.2
95.96
EBIT growth
32.64
-13.45
21.57
60.77
Net profit growth
33.71
2.05
27.59
186.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
17,506.89
15,674.35
12,625.17
8,214.88
7,426.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17,506.89
15,674.35
12,625.17
8,214.88
7,426.52
Other Operating Income
611.91
491.6
438.15
284.87
296.71
Other Income
74.87
47.18
40.5
35.94
22.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SANJAY GUPTA
Vice Chairman
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vinay Gupta
Independent Director
Abhilash Lal
Independent Director
A K Bansal
Independent Director
Neeru Abrol
Independent Director
V S Jain
Non Executive Director
Rahul Gupta
Director (Operation)
Deepak Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak C S
Independent Director
Rajeev Anand
Independent Director
D K Mittal
Independent Director
H S U Kamath
Independent Director
Asha Anil Agarwal
Reports by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
Summary
Owing to dynamic leadership of Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL) is the largest and the most innovative producer of Structural steel tubes and pipes in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in production of ERW steel tubes and has 5 manufacturing units one each at Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh, Hosur in Tamilnadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Murbad in Maharashtra and Chegunta in Telangana. Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the Company runs 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 3.6 MTPA. The Companys vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 dealers is spread all across India, with warehouses cum- branch offices in over 20 cities. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,000 varieties of MS Black pipes, Galvanized Tubes, Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural ERW Steel tubes and Hollow Sections. With manufacturing facilities, it serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of steel structural products, catering to an array of industrial applications such as urban infrastructure, automobile, construction, housing, energy, irrigation, solar plants, greenhouses and engineering. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1986 as a private limited company. The company started a unit at Sikandrabad (UP) to manufacture M. S. Pipe. And then they also set up facilities to manufacture G. I. Pipes. In October 19, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company. In 1995, they entered in to capital market by way of a public issu
Read More
The APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1593.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is ₹44220.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is 173.27 and 14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a APL Apollo Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is ₹1305 and ₹1728.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.25%, 3 Years at 19.43%, 1 Year at 9.97%, 6 Month at 1.32%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at 3.85%.
