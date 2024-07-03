iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Share Price

1,593.4
(-1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,624
  • Day's High1,635.3
  • 52 Wk High1,728.95
  • Prev. Close1,616.75
  • Day's Low1,587.35
  • 52 Wk Low 1,305
  • Turnover (lac)4,123.17
  • P/E173.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value107.66
  • EPS9.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44,220.76
  • Div. Yield0.34
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,523.95
  • Day's High1,525.95
  • Spot1,497.2
  • Prev. Close1,520.15
  • Day's Low1,474.3
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)1,59,950 (23.25%)
  • Roll Over%0.7
  • Roll Cost-1.65
  • Traded Vol.13,85,300 (87.58%)
View More Futures

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,624

Prev. Close

1,616.75

Turnover(Lac.)

4,123.17

Day's High

1,635.3

Day's Low

1,587.35

52 Week's High

1,728.95

52 Week's Low

1,305

Book Value

107.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44,220.76

P/E

173.27

EPS

9.32

Divi. Yield

0.34

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.32%

Non-Promoter- 47.83%

Institutions: 47.83%

Non-Institutions: 23.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.51

55.47

50.06

24.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,833.88

2,515.48

2,093.41

1,423.81

Net Worth

2,889.39

2,570.95

2,143.47

1,448.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,007.96

5,930.81

4,335.8

3,106.34

yoy growth (%)

1.3

36.78

39.57

3.69

Raw materials

-5,348.84

-5,236.78

-3,790.39

-2,623.71

As % of sales

89.02

88.29

87.42

84.46

Employee costs

-76.12

-92.63

-62.51

-53.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

205.01

113.79

155.95

123.43

Depreciation

-68.18

-68.91

-43.98

-39.77

Tax paid

-51.23

1.22

-43.26

-35.11

Working capital

-38.18

-83.12

293.32

-91.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.3

36.78

39.57

3.69

Op profit growth

19.51

1.14

6.2

95.96

EBIT growth

32.64

-13.45

21.57

60.77

Net profit growth

33.71

2.05

27.59

186.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

17,506.89

15,674.35

12,625.17

8,214.88

7,426.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17,506.89

15,674.35

12,625.17

8,214.88

7,426.52

Other Operating Income

611.91

491.6

438.15

284.87

296.71

Other Income

74.87

47.18

40.5

35.94

22.18

View Annually Results

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SANJAY GUPTA

Vice Chairman

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vinay Gupta

Independent Director

Abhilash Lal

Independent Director

A K Bansal

Independent Director

Neeru Abrol

Independent Director

V S Jain

Non Executive Director

Rahul Gupta

Director (Operation)

Deepak Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak C S

Independent Director

Rajeev Anand

Independent Director

D K Mittal

Independent Director

H S U Kamath

Independent Director

Asha Anil Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Summary

Owing to dynamic leadership of Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL) is the largest and the most innovative producer of Structural steel tubes and pipes in India. Presently, the Company is engaged in production of ERW steel tubes and has 5 manufacturing units one each at Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh, Hosur in Tamilnadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Murbad in Maharashtra and Chegunta in Telangana. Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the Company runs 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 3.6 MTPA. The Companys vast 3-tier distribution network of over 800 dealers is spread all across India, with warehouses cum- branch offices in over 20 cities. APL Apollos multi-product offerings include over 2,000 varieties of MS Black pipes, Galvanized Tubes, Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural ERW Steel tubes and Hollow Sections. With manufacturing facilities, it serves as a one-stop shop for a wide spectrum of steel structural products, catering to an array of industrial applications such as urban infrastructure, automobile, construction, housing, energy, irrigation, solar plants, greenhouses and engineering. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd was incorporated on February 24, 1986 as a private limited company. The company started a unit at Sikandrabad (UP) to manufacture M. S. Pipe. And then they also set up facilities to manufacture G. I. Pipes. In October 19, 1993, the company was converted into a public limited company. In 1995, they entered in to capital market by way of a public issu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the APL Apollo Tubes Ltd share price today?

The APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1593.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is ₹44220.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is 173.27 and 14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a APL Apollo Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is ₹1305 and ₹1728.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd?

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.25%, 3 Years at 19.43%, 1 Year at 9.97%, 6 Month at 1.32%, 3 Month at 0.60% and 1 Month at 3.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.32 %
Institutions - 47.83 %
Public - 23.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.