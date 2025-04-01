APL Apollo Tubes Sees Strong Growth in Q4FY25, Reports 21% YoY Sales

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., the largest branded structural steel tube company globally, achieved all-time highest sales volume of 850,447 tons (T) in Q4FY25. The sales were 828,200 tons in Q3FY25 and an increase as compared to Q4FY24 of 678,556 tons.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported a total sales volume of 3,157,978 tons, a robust increase of 21% YoY versus FY24 sales volume of 2,618,477 tons. Its building material product portfolio showed consistent growth across all key categories both in Q4FY25 and FY25, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Apollo Structural Heavy had Q4FY25 sales volume of 81,583 tons versus 71,608 tons in Q4FY24 and total sales in FY25 stood at 293,676 tons versus 246,670 tons in FY24.

In Q4FY25, Apollo Structural Light posted a sales of 142,797 tons, up from 102,411 tons in Q4FY24 and for FY25, the company registered a total of 521,960 tons vs 421,335 tons in FY24.

Apollo Structural General up to Q4FY25 stood at 353,293 tons vs 271,677 tons Q4FY24 and FY25 at 1,339,945 tons.

In Q4FY25, Apollo Z Rust-Proof sales were 184,636 tons, as against 156,119 tons in Q4FY24, taking the total sales volume for FY25 to 668,554 tons, as against 593,192 tons in FY24. Apollo Z coated sales increased from 40,091 tons in Q4FY24 to 55,174 tons in Q4FY25, while FY25 total sales grew from 124,571 tons in FY24 to 204,121 tons.

Apollo Galv Agri/Industrial remained steady, with 32,964 tons for Q4FY25 vs 36,650 tons for Q4FY24, FY25 sales registered at 129,721 tons.