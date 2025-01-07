iifl-logo-icon 1
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,600
(0.52%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,007.96

5,930.81

4,335.8

3,106.34

yoy growth (%)

1.3

36.78

39.57

3.69

Raw materials

-5,348.84

-5,236.78

-3,790.39

-2,623.71

As % of sales

89.02

88.29

87.42

84.46

Employee costs

-76.12

-92.63

-62.51

-53.06

As % of sales

1.26

1.56

1.44

1.7

Other costs

-299.03

-363.79

-247.98

-208.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.97

6.13

5.71

6.7

Operating profit

283.97

237.61

234.92

221.19

OPM

4.72

4

5.41

7.12

Depreciation

-68.18

-68.91

-43.98

-39.77

Interest expense

-54.89

-82.14

-70.44

-62.78

Other income

44.11

27.23

35.45

4.79

Profit before tax

205.01

113.79

155.95

123.43

Taxes

-51.23

1.22

-43.26

-35.11

Tax rate

-24.98

1.07

-27.73

-28.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

153.78

115.01

112.69

88.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

153.78

115.01

112.69

88.32

yoy growth (%)

33.71

2.05

27.59

186.47

NPM

2.55

1.93

2.59

2.84

