Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,007.96
5,930.81
4,335.8
3,106.34
yoy growth (%)
1.3
36.78
39.57
3.69
Raw materials
-5,348.84
-5,236.78
-3,790.39
-2,623.71
As % of sales
89.02
88.29
87.42
84.46
Employee costs
-76.12
-92.63
-62.51
-53.06
As % of sales
1.26
1.56
1.44
1.7
Other costs
-299.03
-363.79
-247.98
-208.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.97
6.13
5.71
6.7
Operating profit
283.97
237.61
234.92
221.19
OPM
4.72
4
5.41
7.12
Depreciation
-68.18
-68.91
-43.98
-39.77
Interest expense
-54.89
-82.14
-70.44
-62.78
Other income
44.11
27.23
35.45
4.79
Profit before tax
205.01
113.79
155.95
123.43
Taxes
-51.23
1.22
-43.26
-35.11
Tax rate
-24.98
1.07
-27.73
-28.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
153.78
115.01
112.69
88.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
153.78
115.01
112.69
88.32
yoy growth (%)
33.71
2.05
27.59
186.47
NPM
2.55
1.93
2.59
2.84
