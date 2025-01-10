APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.51
55.47
50.06
24.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,833.88
2,515.48
2,093.41
1,423.81
Net Worth
2,889.39
2,570.95
2,143.47
1,448.79
Minority Interest
Debt
130.23
398.67
338.84
487.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
112.42
109.45
105.25
81.67
Total Liabilities
3,132.04
3,079.07
2,587.56
2,018.41
Fixed Assets
1,554.52
1,555.06
1,588.22
944.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,344.89
960.71
538.57
525.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.74
6.11
6.03
5.28
Networking Capital
152.72
301.53
167.04
198.31
Inventories
993.92
1,057.54
777.92
550.39
Inventory Days
33.43
Sundry Debtors
24.11
104.29
373.23
87.18
Debtor Days
5.29
Other Current Assets
599.2
570.71
187.51
367.5
Sundry Creditors
-1,306.53
-1,265.92
-1,033.6
-702.11
Creditor Days
42.65
Other Current Liabilities
-157.98
-165.09
-138.02
-104.65
Cash
73.17
255.66
287.7
344.49
Total Assets
3,132.04
3,079.07
2,587.56
2,018.41
