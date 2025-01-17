Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
908.6
|34.95
|2,21,692.63
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
130.28
|9.79
|1,59,539.48
|3,590.99
|2.82
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
924.65
|18.29
|93,557.38
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,408.8
|88.37
|64,303.92
|167.8
|0.11
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
634.35
|21.47
|51,530.91
|589.29
|0.48
|9,745.65
|178.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.