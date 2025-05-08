APL Apollo Tubes Reports 72% Surge in Q4 Net Profit

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a 72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-over-year (YoY) net profit growth in the quarter ended March 2025 to ₹293 crore from ₹170.4 crore in the quarter end of corresponding year ago.

Its QoQ YoY revenue of the quarter higher by 15.6% YoY to ₹5,509 crore from ₹4,770 crore of same Q4 in last year on the back of sales volume growth. EBITDA too saw a sturdy 47.5% YoY growth to ₹413.5 crore from ₹280.3 crore last year’s comparable quarter. Operational margin saw a significant increase to 7.5% from 5.9% last year’s comparable quarter, an indication of better operating efficiencies.

APL Apollo Tubes board approved a capex of ₹1,500 crore to advance its production capacity from 4.5 million tonnes to 6.8 million tonnes, a pointer towards expansion. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share for FY25, paying dividends to shareholders in consecutive profits.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd closed at ₹1651 which is a 0.69% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 5.68% in the last one year, and 12% in the last one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited APL Apollo is one of the largest branded steel products manufacturers in India. Based in Delhi NCR, the Company operates 10 manufacturing facilities producing 1,500 different products, including MS Black pipes, Galvanised Tubes, Pre-Galvanised Tubes as well as Structural ERW Steel Tubes and Hollow Sections which find their applications in vital industry sectors.

