iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

APL Apollo Tubes Reports 72% Surge in Q4 Net Profit

8 May 2025 , 10:53 PM

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a 72% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-over-year (YoY) net profit growth in the quarter ended March 2025 to ₹293 crore from ₹170.4 crore in the quarter end of corresponding year ago.

Its QoQ YoY revenue of the quarter higher by 15.6% YoY to ₹5,509 crore from ₹4,770 crore of same Q4 in last year on the back of sales volume growth. EBITDA too saw a sturdy 47.5% YoY growth to ₹413.5 crore from ₹280.3 crore last year’s comparable quarter. Operational margin saw a significant increase to 7.5% from 5.9% last year’s comparable quarter, an indication of better operating efficiencies.

APL Apollo Tubes board approved a capex of ₹1,500 crore to advance its production capacity from 4.5 million tonnes to 6.8 million tonnes, a pointer towards expansion. The company also announced a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share for FY25, paying dividends to shareholders in consecutive profits.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd closed at ₹1651 which is a 0.69% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 5.68% in the last one year, and 12% in the last one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited APL Apollo is one of the largest branded steel products manufacturers in India. Based in Delhi NCR, the Company operates 10 manufacturing facilities producing 1,500 different products, including MS Black pipes, Galvanised Tubes, Pre-Galvanised Tubes as well as Structural ERW Steel Tubes and Hollow Sections which find their applications in vital industry sectors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • APL Apollo Tubes
  • APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
  • earnings
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.