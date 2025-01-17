Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.05
44.77
35.95
-6.87
Op profit growth
42.18
28.64
11.43
18.21
EBIT growth
51.6
23.94
13.05
11.71
Net profit growth
51.34
50.49
3.95
51.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.98
6.18
6.95
8.48
EBIT margin
7.19
5.22
6.1
7.34
Net profit margin
4.23
3.08
2.96
3.87
RoCE
25.15
19.6
20.89
21.34
RoNW
5.9
5.42
5.13
5.98
RoA
3.7
2.88
2.53
2.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.64
102.94
66.64
64.48
Dividend per share
0
0
14
12
Cash EPS
20.6
57.12
44.13
42.9
Book value per share
135.68
545.31
353.07
298.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.45
1.21
2.99
1.81
P/CEPS
33.98
2.18
4.51
2.72
P/B
5.16
0.22
0.56
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
24.7
7.78
14.51
9.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
21
18.61
Tax payout
-25.3
-13.61
-35.28
-29.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.03
21.46
24.87
23.95
Inventory days
33.15
32.5
36.29
49.48
Creditor days
-36.4
-29.15
-29.19
-33.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.25
-3.76
-4
-3.99
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.58
0.91
0.84
Net debt / op. profit
0.23
1.65
2.07
1.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.29
-85.17
-85.25
-82.37
Employee costs
-1.52
-1.84
-1.61
-1.92
Other costs
-6.19
-6.79
-6.17
-7.21
