1,515.05
(-2.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹200.60%1,320₹0.750%2,1000%
--1,340₹0.3-50%19,9500%
--1,360₹1.40%00%
--1,380₹1.850%00%
00%₹1060%1,400₹0.05-83.33%11,200-41.81%
--1,420₹0.350%13,3000%
1,4000%₹54.2-45.74%1,440₹0.25-16.66%37,8000%
2,10050%₹38.45-55.31%1,460₹0.5-47.36%22,050-1.56%
1,7500%₹19.75-54.01%1,480₹10%10,500-36.17%
31,15018.66%₹3-87.28%1,500₹2-18.36%50,750-62.33%
1,12,000461.40%₹0.25-96.15%1,520₹23.65322.32%1,01,850-39.24%
1,30,900-21.75%₹0.1-88.23%1,540₹42.2114.75%1,68,350-54.36%
46,200-12%₹0.1-66.66%1,560₹5744.85%23,100-14.28%
36,050-17.6%₹0.05-75%1,580₹8035.47%28,700-19.60%
1,00,800-40.12%₹0.05-80%1,600₹111.3539.44%46,550-50.18%
50,400-32.39%₹0.05-80%1,620₹112.15100.62%12,950-43.07%
57,400-4.09%₹0.05-66.66%1,640₹93.10%32,2000%
77,350-0.45%₹0.10%1,660₹820%9,4500%
46,900-4.28%₹0.05-50%1,680₹195111.95%2,4500%
2,64,600-1.30%₹0.05-50%1,700--
55,3000%₹0.050%1,720₹164.850%00%
9,8000%₹0.150%1,740--
26,950-39.84%₹0.1550%1,760--
45,500-5.79%₹0.05-50%1,800₹1780%7000%
7000%₹2.25-10%1,840--
--3,150₹4050%3000%

