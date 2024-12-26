Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹200.60%
|1,320
|₹0.750%
|2,1000%
|-
|-
|1,340
|₹0.3-50%
|19,9500%
|-
|-
|1,360
|₹1.40%
|00%
|-
|-
|1,380
|₹1.850%
|00%
|00%
|₹1060%
|1,400
|₹0.05-83.33%
|11,200-41.81%
|-
|-
|1,420
|₹0.350%
|13,3000%
|1,4000%
|₹54.2-45.74%
|1,440
|₹0.25-16.66%
|37,8000%
|2,10050%
|₹38.45-55.31%
|1,460
|₹0.5-47.36%
|22,050-1.56%
|1,7500%
|₹19.75-54.01%
|1,480
|₹10%
|10,500-36.17%
|31,15018.66%
|₹3-87.28%
|1,500
|₹2-18.36%
|50,750-62.33%
|1,12,000461.40%
|₹0.25-96.15%
|1,520
|₹23.65322.32%
|1,01,850-39.24%
|1,30,900-21.75%
|₹0.1-88.23%
|1,540
|₹42.2114.75%
|1,68,350-54.36%
|46,200-12%
|₹0.1-66.66%
|1,560
|₹5744.85%
|23,100-14.28%
|36,050-17.6%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,580
|₹8035.47%
|28,700-19.60%
|1,00,800-40.12%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,600
|₹111.3539.44%
|46,550-50.18%
|50,400-32.39%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,620
|₹112.15100.62%
|12,950-43.07%
|57,400-4.09%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,640
|₹93.10%
|32,2000%
|77,350-0.45%
|₹0.10%
|1,660
|₹820%
|9,4500%
|46,900-4.28%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,680
|₹195111.95%
|2,4500%
|2,64,600-1.30%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,700
|-
|-
|55,3000%
|₹0.050%
|1,720
|₹164.850%
|00%
|9,8000%
|₹0.150%
|1,740
|-
|-
|26,950-39.84%
|₹0.1550%
|1,760
|-
|-
|45,500-5.79%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,800
|₹1780%
|7000%
|7000%
|₹2.25-10%
|1,840
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,150
|₹4050%
|3000%
No Record Found
