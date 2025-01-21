iifl-logo-icon 1
APL Apollo’s Q3 net profit surges ~31% to ₹217 Crore

21 Jan 2025 , 09:07 AM

APL Apollo Tubes announced its results on January 20, 2025, for the quarter ended December 2024. The company has posted a 31% y-o-y surge in its Q3 net profit at ₹217 Crore against ₹166 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company informed the bourses that its revenue from operations recorded growth of 30% to ₹5,432 Crore in Q3FY25, as against ₹4,177 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

In the third quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 23% to ₹346 Crore from ₹281 Crore in the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA margin came in at 6.4% in the quarter under review as against 6.7% in the quarter ended December 2023.

APL Apollo registered a sales volume of 8,28,000 tonnes in Q3FY25, registering a jump of 37% y-o-y and 9% sequentially. 

The value-added sales mix increased to 56% during the quarter, from 55% in Q2FY25. The company recorded an EBITDA per tonne of ₹4,173, representing a 10% year-on-year reduction but a huge 129% quarter-on-quarter gain.

Company’s interest costs for the quarter stood at ₹368 million, up 29% y-o-y and about 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. APL Apollo’s cumulative sales volume for the nine months ended FY25 was 2,308,000 tons, representing a 19% year-on-year increase. 

