APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
205.01
113.79
155.95
123.43
Depreciation
-68.18
-68.91
-43.98
-39.77
Tax paid
-51.23
1.22
-43.26
-35.11
Working capital
-38.18
-83.12
293.32
-91.02
Other operating items
Operating
47.41
-37.01
362.03
-42.47
Capital expenditure
-9.01
355.66
256.16
149.87
Free cash flow
38.39
318.64
618.19
107.4
Equity raised
2,520.51
2,018.36
1,589.67
1,051.07
Investing
130.22
3.75
0.66
301.27
Financing
-75.35
-173.31
458.89
118.71
Dividends paid
0
0
33.22
28.3
Net in cash
2,613.77
2,167.45
2,700.64
1,606.76
