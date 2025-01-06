iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,591.75
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APL Apollo Tubes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

205.01

113.79

155.95

123.43

Depreciation

-68.18

-68.91

-43.98

-39.77

Tax paid

-51.23

1.22

-43.26

-35.11

Working capital

-38.18

-83.12

293.32

-91.02

Other operating items

Operating

47.41

-37.01

362.03

-42.47

Capital expenditure

-9.01

355.66

256.16

149.87

Free cash flow

38.39

318.64

618.19

107.4

Equity raised

2,520.51

2,018.36

1,589.67

1,051.07

Investing

130.22

3.75

0.66

301.27

Financing

-75.35

-173.31

458.89

118.71

Dividends paid

0

0

33.22

28.3

Net in cash

2,613.77

2,167.45

2,700.64

1,606.76

APL Apollo Tubes : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.