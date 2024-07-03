APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
12,939.21
11,382.8
8,544.77
5,709.74
5,617.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,939.21
11,382.8
8,544.77
5,709.74
5,617.87
Other Operating Income
413.85
352.06
303.82
203.04
216.86
Other Income
56.3
29.22
29.49
23.3
13.85
Total Income
13,409.36
11,764.08
8,878.08
5,936.08
5,848.58
Total Expenditure
12,441.26
11,036.21
8,169.45
5,440.52
5,477.25
PBIDT
968.1
727.87
708.63
495.56
371.33
Interest
82.26
42.2
34.38
51.74
83.18
PBDT
885.84
685.67
674.25
443.82
288.15
Depreciation
129.34
91.52
81.04
75.23
70.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
191
151.22
146.37
93.89
46.04
Deferred Tax
3.5
2.89
4.47
1.4
-23.52
Reported Profit After Tax
562
440.04
442.37
273.3
195.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
32.36
14.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
562
440.04
442.37
240.94
181.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
562
440.04
442.37
240.94
181.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.26
17.58
15.76
19.35
80.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.51
55.47
50.02
24.96
24.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.48
6.39
8.29
8.67
6.6
PBDTM(%)
6.84
6.02
7.89
7.77
5.12
PATM(%)
4.34
3.86
5.17
4.78
3.47
