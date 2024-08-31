iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 May 202419 Sep 202419 Sep 20245.5275Final
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 11, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of ? 5.50/- (Rupees Five and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of face value of ?2/- each (275%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the members of the Company, shall be credited/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration and any further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be given to the stock exchanges in due course. The Company has fixed Thursday, September 19, 2024 as the Recorfor d Date determining entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Record date for Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

