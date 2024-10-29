Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half y APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the exchange regarding financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Appointment of Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

