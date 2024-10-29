|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half y APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the exchange regarding financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Appointment of Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.