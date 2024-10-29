iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

1,513.3
(3.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

APL Apollo Tubes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half y APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the exchange regarding financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Appointment of Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20243 May 2024
APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend on equity shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
APL APOLLO TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2024)

APL Apollo Tubes: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.