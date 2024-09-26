|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General meeting held on September 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the exchange regarding amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.