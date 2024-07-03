iifl-logo-icon 1
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Share Price

2,760.3
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,829
  • Day's High2,832.95
  • 52 Wk High3,890
  • Prev. Close2,821.25
  • Day's Low2,729
  • 52 Wk Low 2,378.9
  • Turnover (lac)14,148.96
  • P/E52.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value96.82
  • EPS54.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75,076.19
  • Div. Yield2.06
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 24

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 510.00%

Foreign: 51.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.77%

Institutions: 30.77%

Non-Institutions: 18.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.2

27.2

27.2

27.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,847.16

1,689.19

1,707.48

1,138.66

Net Worth

1,874.36

1,716.39

1,734.68

1,165.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,099.78

4,841.21

4,525.08

4,187.97

yoy growth (%)

5.34

6.98

8.04

5.17

Raw materials

-1,667.52

-1,549.37

-1,572.88

-1,490.07

As % of sales

32.69

32

34.75

35.57

Employee costs

-385.13

-365.64

-332.28

-305.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,409.01

1,350.21

1,043.35

994.68

Depreciation

-177.3

-182.49

-197.94

-156.51

Tax paid

-330.69

-314.83

-226.89

-309.65

Working capital

645.97

-390.8

81.32

204.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.34

6.98

8.04

5.17

Op profit growth

3.73

25.62

8.02

17.89

EBIT growth

4.23

28.91

5.86

16.82

Net profit growth

4.14

26.81

21.24

16.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,962.45

1,695.2

1,473.84

1,295.61

1,125.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,962.45

1,695.2

1,473.84

1,295.61

1,125.93

Other Operating Income

70.44

64.62

56.09

0

0

Other Income

24.93

19.78

19.9

65.93

47.72

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

M S Jacob

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mukul Deoras

Independent Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Independent Director

Sekhar Natarajan

Independent Director

GOPIKA PANT

Whole-time Director & CS

Surender Sharma

Managing Director & CEO

PRABHA NARASIMHAN

Independent Director

Sanjay Gupta

Independent Director

Indu Bhushan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, USA. The Company is Indias leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand, as well as a specialized range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. The Company is engaged in manufacturing/ trading of toothpaste, tooth powder, toothbrush, mouthwash and personal care products. It also provides a range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand name. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited was incorporated on September 23, 1937. In the year 1983, the company introduced their successful product Colgate Plus toothbrush in the market. In the year 1988, CPIL received a licence for producing 24,000 tonnes per annum of fatty acids. They also registered with DGTD for production of 30,000 tonnes of toilet soap per annum. In June 1988, the company established a wholly owned subsidiary at Hetanda in Nepal to manufacture the toothpaste and tooth powder initially. In the year 1991, the company launched new Colgate Gel Toothpaste, Palmolive Extra Care and new Palmolive soap. They also re-launched a high quality Colgate Plus and other toothbrushes. In the year 1994, the company acquired the oral hygiene business of Hindustan Ciba-Geigy Ltd.In the year 1996, the company introduced the Colgate fresh stripe toothpaste and Palmolive naturals soap in personal care products segments, Ke
Company FAQs

What is the Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd share price today?

The Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2760.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is ₹75076.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is 52.23 and 46.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is ₹2378.9 and ₹3890 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd?

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.08%, 3 Years at 24.45%, 1 Year at 13.15%, 6 Month at -1.99%, 3 Month at -26.49% and 1 Month at -2.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 30.77 %
Public - 18.23 %

