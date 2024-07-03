Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹2,829
Prev. Close₹2,821.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,148.96
Day's High₹2,832.95
Day's Low₹2,729
52 Week's High₹3,890
52 Week's Low₹2,378.9
Book Value₹96.82
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75,076.19
P/E52.23
EPS54.01
Divi. Yield2.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.2
27.2
27.2
27.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,847.16
1,689.19
1,707.48
1,138.66
Net Worth
1,874.36
1,716.39
1,734.68
1,165.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,099.78
4,841.21
4,525.08
4,187.97
yoy growth (%)
5.34
6.98
8.04
5.17
Raw materials
-1,667.52
-1,549.37
-1,572.88
-1,490.07
As % of sales
32.69
32
34.75
35.57
Employee costs
-385.13
-365.64
-332.28
-305.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,409.01
1,350.21
1,043.35
994.68
Depreciation
-177.3
-182.49
-197.94
-156.51
Tax paid
-330.69
-314.83
-226.89
-309.65
Working capital
645.97
-390.8
81.32
204.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.34
6.98
8.04
5.17
Op profit growth
3.73
25.62
8.02
17.89
EBIT growth
4.23
28.91
5.86
16.82
Net profit growth
4.14
26.81
21.24
16.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,962.45
1,695.2
1,473.84
1,295.61
1,125.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,962.45
1,695.2
1,473.84
1,295.61
1,125.93
Other Operating Income
70.44
64.62
56.09
0
0
Other Income
24.93
19.78
19.9
65.93
47.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
M S Jacob
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mukul Deoras
Independent Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Independent Director
Sekhar Natarajan
Independent Director
GOPIKA PANT
Whole-time Director & CS
Surender Sharma
Managing Director & CEO
PRABHA NARASIMHAN
Independent Director
Sanjay Gupta
Independent Director
Indu Bhushan
Reports by Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Summary
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, USA. The Company is Indias leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand, as well as a specialized range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. The Company is engaged in manufacturing/ trading of toothpaste, tooth powder, toothbrush, mouthwash and personal care products. It also provides a range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand name. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited was incorporated on September 23, 1937. In the year 1983, the company introduced their successful product Colgate Plus toothbrush in the market. In the year 1988, CPIL received a licence for producing 24,000 tonnes per annum of fatty acids. They also registered with DGTD for production of 30,000 tonnes of toilet soap per annum. In June 1988, the company established a wholly owned subsidiary at Hetanda in Nepal to manufacture the toothpaste and tooth powder initially. In the year 1991, the company launched new Colgate Gel Toothpaste, Palmolive Extra Care and new Palmolive soap. They also re-launched a high quality Colgate Plus and other toothbrushes. In the year 1994, the company acquired the oral hygiene business of Hindustan Ciba-Geigy Ltd.In the year 1996, the company introduced the Colgate fresh stripe toothpaste and Palmolive naturals soap in personal care products segments, Ke
Read More
The Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2760.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is ₹75076.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is 52.23 and 46.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd is ₹2378.9 and ₹3890 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.08%, 3 Years at 24.45%, 1 Year at 13.15%, 6 Month at -1.99%, 3 Month at -26.49% and 1 Month at -2.59%.
