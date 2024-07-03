Summary

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, USA. The Company is Indias leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand, as well as a specialized range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. The Company is engaged in manufacturing/ trading of toothpaste, tooth powder, toothbrush, mouthwash and personal care products. It also provides a range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand name. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited was incorporated on September 23, 1937. In the year 1983, the company introduced their successful product Colgate Plus toothbrush in the market. In the year 1988, CPIL received a licence for producing 24,000 tonnes per annum of fatty acids. They also registered with DGTD for production of 30,000 tonnes of toilet soap per annum. In June 1988, the company established a wholly owned subsidiary at Hetanda in Nepal to manufacture the toothpaste and tooth powder initially. In the year 1991, the company launched new Colgate Gel Toothpaste, Palmolive Extra Care and new Palmolive soap. They also re-launched a high quality Colgate Plus and other toothbrushes. In the year 1994, the company acquired the oral hygiene business of Hindustan Ciba-Geigy Ltd.In the year 1996, the company introduced the Colgate fresh stripe toothpaste and Palmolive naturals soap in personal care products segments, Ke

