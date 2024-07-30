|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|14 May 2024
|Approved convening the 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI in this regard. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 24, 2024 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM. Further details on the manner of attending the AGM through VC/OAVM and voting by shareholders will be set out in the Notice of the 83rd AGM Please find enclosed the Proceedings of 83rd AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.