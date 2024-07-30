Approved convening the 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI in this regard. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, July 24, 2024 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM. Further details on the manner of attending the AGM through VC/OAVM and voting by shareholders will be set out in the Notice of the 83rd AGM Please find enclosed the Proceedings of 83rd AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)