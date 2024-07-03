Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,962.45
1,695.2
1,473.84
1,295.61
1,125.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,962.45
1,695.2
1,473.84
1,295.61
1,125.93
Other Operating Income
70.44
64.62
56.09
0
0
Other Income
24.93
19.78
19.9
65.93
47.72
Total Income
2,057.83
1,779.61
1,549.85
1,361.55
1,173.66
Total Expenditure
1,525.28
1,401.3
1,221.76
1,145.55
938.97
PBIDT
532.54
378.32
328.1
216
234.67
Interest
1.5
1.53
1.23
0.98
0.66
PBDT
531.04
376.77
326.86
215.02
234.02
Depreciation
30.65
28.25
20.93
19.56
43.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
64.77
60.29
67.41
59.61
47.36
Deferred Tax
0
0
-2.43
-16.75
-2.68
Reported Profit After Tax
435.6
288.23
236.67
148.38
140.03
Minority Interest After NP
1.5
2.45
0.92
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
434.1
285.77
235.75
148.38
140.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.01
-0.77
-40.31
-1.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
434.1
289.79
236.53
188.7
141.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.92
21.01
17.34
10.9
10.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
0
1,300
95
75
Equity
13.6
13.6
13.6
136
136
Public Shareholding (Number)
6,66,36,480
6,66,36,480
6,66,36,480
6,66,36,480
6,66,36,480
Public Shareholding (%)
49
49
49
49
49
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
6,93,56,336
6,93,56,336
6,93,56,336
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51
51
51
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.13
22.31
22.26
16.67
20.84
PBDTM(%)
27.06
22.22
22.17
16.59
20.78
PATM(%)
22.19
17
16.05
11.45
12.43
