Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Annually Results

2,883.95
(3.38%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:59:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,962.45

1,695.2

1,473.84

1,295.61

1,125.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,962.45

1,695.2

1,473.84

1,295.61

1,125.93

Other Operating Income

70.44

64.62

56.09

0

0

Other Income

24.93

19.78

19.9

65.93

47.72

Total Income

2,057.83

1,779.61

1,549.85

1,361.55

1,173.66

Total Expenditure

1,525.28

1,401.3

1,221.76

1,145.55

938.97

PBIDT

532.54

378.32

328.1

216

234.67

Interest

1.5

1.53

1.23

0.98

0.66

PBDT

531.04

376.77

326.86

215.02

234.02

Depreciation

30.65

28.25

20.93

19.56

43.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

64.77

60.29

67.41

59.61

47.36

Deferred Tax

0

0

-2.43

-16.75

-2.68

Reported Profit After Tax

435.6

288.23

236.67

148.38

140.03

Minority Interest After NP

1.5

2.45

0.92

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

434.1

285.77

235.75

148.38

140.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-4.01

-0.77

-40.31

-1.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

434.1

289.79

236.53

188.7

141.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

31.92

21.01

17.34

10.9

10.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

2,000

0

1,300

95

75

Equity

13.6

13.6

13.6

136

136

Public Shareholding (Number)

6,66,36,480

6,66,36,480

6,66,36,480

6,66,36,480

6,66,36,480

Public Shareholding (%)

49

49

49

49

49

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

6,93,56,336

6,93,56,336

6,93,56,336

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

51

51

51

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.13

22.31

22.26

16.67

20.84

PBDTM(%)

27.06

22.22

22.17

16.59

20.78

PATM(%)

22.19

17

16.05

11.45

12.43

