Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Option Chain

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Option Chain

2,830.7
(-2.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3500%₹84052.72%2,280₹1566.66%3500%
--2,400₹0.1-99.66%3500%
2,8000%₹623.05-3.9%2,500₹0.05-95%6,3000%
--2,520₹210%00%
00%₹299.450%2,600₹0.05-66.66%24,500-6.66%
--2,640₹70%1,7500%
--2,660₹13.550%8,0500%
--2,680₹1.950%8,7500%
1,050200%₹429.1130.32%2,700₹0.050%40,600-5.69%
00%₹186.450%2,720₹110%7000%
00%₹165.550%2,740₹4.80%00%
--2,760₹0.050%5,2500%
3500%₹180.550%2,780₹0.10%1,7500%
9,45012.5%₹3402.71%2,800₹0.320%36,050-28.47%
5,2500%₹3261.24%2,820₹2300%4,5500%
5,9500%₹292.551.22%2,840₹0.1-90%16,450-2.08%
15,7504.65%₹262.85-10.45%2,860₹0.1-75%14,000-9.09%
12,2500%₹277.30%2,880₹1.450%7,7000%
22,050-7.35%₹242-3.2%2,900₹0.05-75%24,850-5.33%
10,5000%₹2005.62%2,920₹0.550%11,2000%
11,2000%₹1800%2,940₹0.15-70%9,1000%
5,9500%₹184.11.09%2,960₹0.05-96.66%16,1000%
6,6500%₹176.514.61%2,980₹1.5900%14,7000%
29,400-15.15%₹1567.58%3,000₹0.25-73.68%42,350-20.39%
11,550-5.71%₹109.75-16.91%3,020₹0.05-99.09%5,95013.33%
12,950-11.90%₹90-17.73%3,040₹0.8-46.66%15,7500%
22,7500%₹82-26.32%3,060₹0.75-16.66%18,5500%
8,750-3.84%₹57.5-19.58%3,080₹0.05-98.21%14,350-21.15%
41,650-27.43%₹68.0537.19%3,100₹0.1-97.89%28,700-21.15%
8,400-27.27%₹35-5.4%3,120₹0.25-97.2%9,100-3.70%
16,450-21.66%₹21.4-5.72%3,140₹2.8-84.18%17,150-31.94%
15,400-22.80%₹4.2-71.23%3,160₹26-13.76%18,2000%
7,000-35.48%₹0.05-99.32%3,180₹43.05-1.14%4,2000%
52,850-41.01%₹0.05-98.86%3,200₹61.86.45%9,450-3.57%
6,650-20.83%₹0.15-93.75%3,220₹78.40%1,4000%
15,050-10.41%₹0.05-96.55%3,240--
5,2500%₹0.1-92.59%3,260₹130.40%7000%
5,600-20%₹0.3-62.5%3,280--
53,550-17.29%₹0.05-80%3,300--
2,1000%₹0.60%3,320--
7,7000%₹0.15-72.72%3,340--
14,350-6.81%₹0.1-60%3,360₹204.750%7000%
23,450-8.21%₹0.05-66.66%3,400--
4,550-7.14%₹0.05-66.66%3,440₹307.30%3500%

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More

