Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,099.78
4,841.21
4,525.08
4,187.97
yoy growth (%)
5.34
6.98
8.04
5.17
Raw materials
-1,667.52
-1,549.37
-1,572.88
-1,490.07
As % of sales
32.69
32
34.75
35.57
Employee costs
-385.13
-365.64
-332.28
-305.93
As % of sales
7.55
7.55
7.34
7.3
Other costs
-1,481.18
-1,416.58
-1,418.24
-1,279.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.04
29.26
31.34
30.55
Operating profit
1,565.94
1,509.62
1,201.67
1,112.37
OPM
30.7
31.18
26.55
26.56
Depreciation
-177.3
-182.49
-197.94
-156.51
Interest expense
-5.89
-7.25
-9.61
0
Other income
26.26
30.35
49.24
38.82
Profit before tax
1,409.01
1,350.21
1,043.35
994.68
Taxes
-330.69
-314.83
-226.89
-309.65
Tax rate
-23.46
-23.31
-21.74
-31.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,078.31
1,035.38
816.46
685.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-11.65
Net profit
1,078.31
1,035.38
816.46
673.37
yoy growth (%)
4.14
26.81
21.24
16.61
NPM
21.14
21.38
18.04
16.07
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.