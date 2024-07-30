iifl-logo-icon 1
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,761.6
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,099.78

4,841.21

4,525.08

4,187.97

yoy growth (%)

5.34

6.98

8.04

5.17

Raw materials

-1,667.52

-1,549.37

-1,572.88

-1,490.07

As % of sales

32.69

32

34.75

35.57

Employee costs

-385.13

-365.64

-332.28

-305.93

As % of sales

7.55

7.55

7.34

7.3

Other costs

-1,481.18

-1,416.58

-1,418.24

-1,279.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.04

29.26

31.34

30.55

Operating profit

1,565.94

1,509.62

1,201.67

1,112.37

OPM

30.7

31.18

26.55

26.56

Depreciation

-177.3

-182.49

-197.94

-156.51

Interest expense

-5.89

-7.25

-9.61

0

Other income

26.26

30.35

49.24

38.82

Profit before tax

1,409.01

1,350.21

1,043.35

994.68

Taxes

-330.69

-314.83

-226.89

-309.65

Tax rate

-23.46

-23.31

-21.74

-31.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,078.31

1,035.38

816.46

685.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-11.65

Net profit

1,078.31

1,035.38

816.46

673.37

yoy growth (%)

4.14

26.81

21.24

16.61

NPM

21.14

21.38

18.04

16.07

