Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 FY26 Revenue Rises 2.1% to ₹1,492 Crore

31 Jan 2026 , 05:42 PM

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd reported December quarter results that came in marginally ahead of market expectations, supported by modest growth in profit and revenue despite pressure on operating margins.

The company posted a net profit of ₹323.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, slightly higher than the ₹322.8 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year to ₹1,492 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹1,461 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at ₹448.2 crore. EBITDA margin declined to 30% from 31.1% a year ago.

The company said profitability during the quarter was impacted by regulatory changes, including the implementation of the new labour code and charges linked to an inverted duty structure following revisions in GST rates.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan said the company returned to growth during the quarter, driven by early signs of recovery in its core portfolio and sustained momentum in the premium segment.

She noted that both urban and rural trade channels witnessed improved demand trends throughout the quarter, while disruptions caused by revised GST rates began to ease. The company accelerated brand investments during the period to support premiumisation in the oral care segment.

Colgate maintained a strong gross margin profile through disciplined cost management, with gross margin for Q3 FY26 standing at 69.7%, reflecting a sequential improvement of 50 basis points.

During the quarter, the company launched the Visible White Purple Serum and expanded access to its premium teeth whitening portfolio by introducing smaller pack sizes to drive wider adoption.

