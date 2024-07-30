Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,409.01
1,350.21
1,043.35
994.68
Depreciation
-177.3
-182.49
-197.94
-156.51
Tax paid
-330.69
-314.83
-226.89
-309.65
Working capital
645.97
-390.8
81.32
204.86
Other operating items
Operating
1,546.98
462.08
699.84
733.37
Capital expenditure
67.2
120.77
316.85
193.86
Free cash flow
1,614.19
582.85
1,016.69
927.23
Equity raised
2,284.59
3,138.95
2,791.87
2,723.4
Investing
-18.61
-0.01
-12.54
0
Financing
174.23
192.68
101.5
0
Dividends paid
516.77
1,468.72
543.97
652.76
Net in cash
4,571.17
5,383.2
4,441.49
4,303.4
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.