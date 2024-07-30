iifl-logo-icon 1
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,753.45
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Colgate-Palmoliv FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,409.01

1,350.21

1,043.35

994.68

Depreciation

-177.3

-182.49

-197.94

-156.51

Tax paid

-330.69

-314.83

-226.89

-309.65

Working capital

645.97

-390.8

81.32

204.86

Other operating items

Operating

1,546.98

462.08

699.84

733.37

Capital expenditure

67.2

120.77

316.85

193.86

Free cash flow

1,614.19

582.85

1,016.69

927.23

Equity raised

2,284.59

3,138.95

2,791.87

2,723.4

Investing

-18.61

-0.01

-12.54

0

Financing

174.23

192.68

101.5

0

Dividends paid

516.77

1,468.72

543.97

652.76

Net in cash

4,571.17

5,383.2

4,441.49

4,303.4

