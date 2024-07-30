Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.2
27.2
27.2
27.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,847.16
1,689.19
1,707.48
1,138.66
Net Worth
1,874.36
1,716.39
1,734.68
1,165.86
Minority Interest
Debt
71.75
68.96
83.05
91.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.46
14.32
26.14
36.34
Total Liabilities
1,949.57
1,799.67
1,843.87
1,293.38
Fixed Assets
904.35
975.88
1,084.82
1,209.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
18.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
68.22
43.16
43.44
41.11
Networking Capital
-396.79
-142.36
-39.09
-843.56
Inventories
296.41
335.45
357.19
335.82
Inventory Days
25.56
25.31
Sundry Debtors
167.39
157.37
224.68
117.08
Debtor Days
16.08
8.82
Other Current Assets
389.83
462.47
463.14
340.52
Sundry Creditors
-886.87
-764.92
-775.94
-770.5
Creditor Days
55.53
58.09
Other Current Liabilities
-363.55
-332.73
-308.17
-866.48
Cash
1,373.78
923
754.71
867.64
Total Assets
1,949.56
1,799.68
1,843.87
1,293.37
