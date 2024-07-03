Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Summary

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, USA. The Company is Indias leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand, as well as a specialized range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. The Company is engaged in manufacturing/ trading of toothpaste, tooth powder, toothbrush, mouthwash and personal care products. It also provides a range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand name. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited was incorporated on September 23, 1937. In the year 1983, the company introduced their successful product Colgate Plus toothbrush in the market. In the year 1988, CPIL received a licence for producing 24,000 tonnes per annum of fatty acids. They also registered with DGTD for production of 30,000 tonnes of toilet soap per annum. In June 1988, the company established a wholly owned subsidiary at Hetanda in Nepal to manufacture the toothpaste and tooth powder initially. In the year 1991, the company launched new Colgate Gel Toothpaste, Palmolive Extra Care and new Palmolive soap. They also re-launched a high quality Colgate Plus and other toothbrushes. In the year 1994, the company acquired the oral hygiene business of Hindustan Ciba-Geigy Ltd.In the year 1996, the company introduced the Colgate fresh stripe toothpaste and Palmolive naturals soap in personal care products segments, Keratin Treatment Shampoo and Palmolive optima in Hair care segment. Also, they established a modern facility at Aurangabad to manufacture Dicalcium phosphate, a key ingredient for toothpaste. In the year 1998, the company launched Colgate Double Protection toothpaste for the entire family. They launched the ad campaign for their new product Colgate Double Protection toothpaste in competition with rival brand Pepsodent from the Hindustan Lever stable.In the year 1999, the company launched three new products, such as Colgate Double Protection, Colgate Total and Colgate Sensation. They started a new research and development centre, a manufacturing facility in Nepal. Also, they completed a dicalcium phosphate facility in Aurangabad. In the year 2000, the company introduced two new variants to their Palmolive Naturals soap range and revitalised their sandalwood soap. Also, they launched two new variants in their Palmolive Naturals range of beauty soap lime and milk cream. The company re-launched their Colgate Gel as Colgate Fresh Energy Gel. During the year, the company entered into a strategic tie-up with Calcutta-based First-net Solutions Ltd for joint sales promotion of Colgate Fresh Energy Gel toothpaste on the Web portal called www.yantram.com. They made a foray into a new category of herbal care with the launch of Colgate Herbal touted to be a vehicle for increasing the companys rural market penetration over a period of time.During the year 2000-01, the company launched Colgate Herbal Toothpaste, Economy Toothpaste, Colgate Zig Zag Toothbrush, Colgate Navigator Toothbrush and Transparent Skin Care Soap in the year market. They came out with a mega promotion, Colgate ke andar kya hai, which was one of the key drivers in strengthening the consumer bond with the Companys oral care and personal care brands. During the year 2001-02, the company re-launched Colgate Fresh Energy Gel with a refreshing falvour in a unique first-of-its king transparent tube and economy toothpaste. During the year 2002-03, the company re-launched their flagship brand, Colgate Dental Cream. Also, they re-launched their premium toothpaste, Colgate Total, in a green and white striped paste format. They launched Colgate Navigator Plus toothbrush to deliver excellent cleaning with a high degree of comfort and control. Also, they re-launched Colgate Super Flexible with the consumer promise of 3-way action for a comfortable clean. During the year, the company divested their entire shareholding in Camelot Investments Company Ltd (Camelot), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.During the year 2003-04, the company launched Colgate Herbal White striped toothpaste with lemon extracts, eucalyptus and mint. They launched Colgate Navigator Plus Toothbrush in the market. During the year 2004-05, the company established a state-of-the-art additional toothpaste manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to meet the growing market demand. The first phase of the facility became operational in April, 2005During the year 2005-06, the company established Oral Care Category Innovation Centre works closely with the Technology Centres in India and U.S.A. to shape ideas into products that meet todays consumer needs. They launched Colgate Advanced Whitening, Colgate Active Salt, Colgate MaxFresh Gel and Colgate Super Flexible Toothbrush with Unique Tongue Cleaning Feature. During the year 2006-07, Sewri manufacturing facility discontinued its operations with effect from September 27, 2006.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired 75% shareholdings in three companies, namely, Advanced Oral Care Products Pvt Ltd, Professional Oral Care Products Pvt Ltd and SS Oral Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd and thus they became subsidiaries of the company with effect from November 1, 2007. In April 2008, the company acquired 75% shareholding in CC Health Care Products Pvt Ltd at Hyderabad for a total consideration of Rs 1,93.83 lakh. Thus, the company became a subsidiary company. During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the remaining 25% shareholding in SS Oral Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd at a total consideration of Rs 77.70 lakh. Also, as per the scheme of amalgamation, SS Oral Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from March 26, 2009. During the year 2009-10, the company acquired the remaining 25% shareholdings in Professional Oral Care Products Pvt Ltd and CC Health Care Products Pvt Ltd at a total consideration of Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 69.07 lakh respectively. Also, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Professional Oral Care Products Pvt Ltd and CC Health Care Products Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2009. In June 2011, Essel Propack Ltd signed a long-term agreement with the company to set up a plant in Goa at an investment of Rs 400 million. On 30 September 2011, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced that the manufacturing operations at its Hyderabad factory have been discontinued effective 29 September 2011 after the workmen of the factory accepted the compensation packaged offered under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.On 14 January 2013, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced its entry in the gum care segment with the launch of Colgate Total Pro Gum Health toothpaste.The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive (India) at its meeting held on 25 March 2013 agreed, subject to the approval of the shareholders, to sell and transfer, the whole of the companys division viz. Global Shared Services Organisation (GSSO) including all employees, assets, liabilities, etc. to Colgate Global Business Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of its ultimate holding company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, U.S.A., effective 1 June 2013 by way of a slump sale for a total consideration of Rs 59.89 crore. On 21 August 2013, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the launch of Colgate SlimSoft - a toothbrush with super slim and ultra-soft tapered bristles.On 22 May 2014, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced that the commercial production of toothpaste has commenced on 21 May 2014 at the companys new manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. In the initial stage, the company intends to manufacture 15,000 MTs toothpaste from this manufacturing facility. On 28 May 2014, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the launch of a toothpaste with first of its kind technology - Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Plus Sugar Acid Neutralizer.On 23 June 2014, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced that the Colgate brand was once again ranked the No.1 Most Chosen Consumer Brand in India in the 2014 Brand Footprint report by consumer knowledge and insights firm, Kantar Worldpanel.On 4 August 2014, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the launch of Colgate SlimSoft Charcoal - Indias first toothbrush with super slim tip bristles infused with Charcoal. This revolutionary toothbrush technology is based on the key Indian insight of the traditional oral care benefits of Charcoal.On 2 March 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced the launch of Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief (CSPR) Enamel Repair - a scientifically advanced technology that provides long-term relief from the problem of tooth sensitivity. The toothpaste repairs sensitive teeth by rebuilding worn-off enamel - the outermost layer of teeth - offering lasting protection from sensitivity.On 30 March 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced that commercial production of toothbrush at its new manufacturing facility at Sricity, in Chittor District in Andhra Pradesh will commence on 1 April 2015. The unit will have an installed capacity to produce 220 million pieces of toothbrushes by the end of the year.On 6 May 2015, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced that the toothpowder manufacturing operations at Aurangabad factory have been discontinued with effect from 5 May 2015 after the workmen of the factory accepted the compensation packaged offered under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.On September 28, 2015, the Company allotted 13,59,92,817 bonus equity shares of Re 1/- each fully paid-up to the existing shareholders as on the record date.On 16 February 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the launch of innovative new product Pain Out for express relief from Tooth pain. Pain Out is the First aid solution which can offer temporary relief from Tooth pain. On 21 June 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced the launch of a natural product based toothpaste to provide protection against sensitivity - Colgate Sensitive Clove. On 22 August 2016, Colgate Palmolive (India) announced the launch of a new electrifying blue gel toothpaste called Colgate Maxfresh PowerFreeze - an intense minty variant packed with icy, cooling crystals. On 6 October 2016, Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale/transfer of industrial land and building located at Waluj, MIDC Aurangabad on as is basis. In F.Y. 2017-18, Company launched Colgate Swarna Vedshakti in the Naturals category. In the freshness segment, it re-launched Colgate MaxFresh with Cooling Crystals powered that provides more intense cooling and a super fresh experience. It launched Colgate Neo, an aesthetically designed toothbrush with 3,626 high density bristles.In FY 2018-19, Company launched Colgate Strong Teeth, Colgate Total with a new Advanced Formula that provides superior protection for problem causing germs not just for teeth but also for tongue, cheeks and gums. It launched another themed toothpaste, New Motu Patlu with Fun & Fruity flavours for children. It launched Palmolive Facial Bar in selected markets of Kerala and Delhi, in 3 exciting variants, Vitamin C & E, Turmeric & Tamarind and Charcoal.In FY 2019-20, the Company launched Colgate Strong Teeth with new amino shakti, Colgate Zig Zag Neem toothbrush, Colgate Super Flexi toothbrush, the Virat Signature Series, Colgate Proclinical 150 with 2 variants, Deep clean & Charcoal, Colgate Charcoal Clean toothpaste, Colgate Kids Zero Toothpaste, Palmolive Luminous Oils Shower Gel with botanical oils and natural extracts and Palmolive Luminous Oils Shampoo.In year 2020-21, the Company launched Colgate Vedshakti, which became the first Oral Care brand that educated consumers about the connection between Oral Health & Overall Health. The flagship naturals brand strengthened its position as the Ayurvedic Oral Care expert with two new launches, Vedshakti Mouth Protect Spray & Vedshakti Oil Pulling. It launched Indias No. 1 selling toothbrushbrand, Super Flexi, the first ever Salt toothbrush, with Salt infused slim tip bristles to provide superior cleaning. It launched Colgate Magik, which make brushing an exciting and interactive learning experience and to help kids develop right oral care habits. It launched Colgates first ever Toothpaste for Diabetics, to keep their gums healthy, thus helping them manage oral care as part of theirdiabetes management. It launched Colgate Visible White Instant, a toothpaste which promises an instant teeth whitening benefit to consumers. Palmolive Liquid Handwash variants of Sea Minerals and Orchid Milk were re-launched in an innovative 150ml day packwith a spout in September20. It relaunched Colgate Zig Zag, with new anti-bacterial bristles. Additionally, it also launched a series of new natural brushes like Zig Zag Turmeric. During the year 2021-22, Company launched a specialized toothpaste, Colgate Gum Expert in December, 2021 which provides relief from gum bleeding & reverses the early signs of gum infection by harnessing the power of turmeric extracts (curcuminoids). In March 2022, it launched a new toothpaste Colgate Visible White O2 with Active Oxygen Technology. It relaunched Colgate Vedshakti, the brand with a reformulated product, fresh packaging and a new communication. in the Ayurvedic Naturals segment. In May 2022, Companys largest single brand, Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste has been relaunched with fresh packaging. It introduced 250R Rechargeable, Electric Toothbrushes in 3 variants - Deep Clean, Charcoal and Whitening. It launched a new line of premium, naturalFace Cleansing Foams, Gels, Masques and Scrubs under the Palmolive brand.In the Financial Year 2022-23, the Company introduced product line, Super Flexi Toothbrush; KEEP Toothbrush; Colgate Max-Fresh Charcoal Toothpaste, Visible White O2 Toothpaste; re-introduced Colgate Active Salt Toothpaste; Colgate PerioGard Toothpast; Baby Toothbrush and Teether.