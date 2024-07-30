Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith Board Meeting Intimation. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and declaration of First Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- (Rupees Twenty Four Only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Email Communication to shareholders on tax provisions on Dividend Payment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the Prior Intimation to approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting. Please find enclosed herewith Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Declaration of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 26 per share and one-time special interim dividend of Rs. 10 per share by the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024