Summary

Page Industries Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. The Company is the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.The Company has introduced a wide range of quality products for men, women and children as well as innovative marketing concepts such as display modules at enhancing the consumers involvement with the purchase. The Company commenced operations in year 1995 in Bengaluru with manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. It entered into license with SPEEDO, globally known International brand for swim wear.During 2006-2007, the company made an Initial Public Offer of 2,804,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.350 per equity share.Page Industries commenced Phase I of commercial production at its Bommasandra unit in Bangalore on 15 April 2008. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company added additional six looms for Garter Production, which increased production capacity to 3,780,000 meters per annum. During the year under review, Page Industries, through its authorized franchises, opened 12 Exclusive Brand Outlets of Jockey, taking the total EBOs to 32.During the financial year ended 31 March

Read More