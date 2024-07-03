Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹47,941.25
Prev. Close₹47,941.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹16,716.92
Day's High₹48,197.95
Day's Low₹47,586
52 Week's High₹49,849.95
52 Week's Low₹33,070.05
Book Value₹1,754.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53,538.48
P/E86.03
EPS556.79
Divi. Yield0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.15
11.15
11.15
11.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,585.77
1,359.89
1,077.47
873.73
Net Worth
1,596.92
1,371.04
1,088.62
884.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,886.46
2,832.96
2,945.42
2,551.36
yoy growth (%)
37.18
-3.81
15.44
19.86
Raw materials
-1,708.96
-1,263.93
-1,310.81
-1,087.33
As % of sales
43.97
44.61
44.5
42.61
Employee costs
-720.1
-563.75
-531.7
-406.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
708.77
453.42
462
517.5
Depreciation
-65.47
-62.91
-61.35
-27.99
Tax paid
-172.24
-112.84
-118.78
-170.53
Working capital
121.59
38.12
142.75
-38.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.18
-3.81
15.44
19.86
Op profit growth
49.15
-1.12
-1.49
30.84
EBIT growth
53.35
-2.56
-7.16
29.38
Net profit growth
57.53
-0.76
-1.08
30.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunder Genomal
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Genomal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G P Albal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C Murugesh
Deputy Managing Director
Shamir Genomal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rukmani Menon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Kumar Maini
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikram Gamanlal Shah
Managing Director
V S Ganesh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Varun Berry
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Genomal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ARIF VAZIRALLY
Non Executive Director
Rohan Genomal
Alternate Director
Shahendar Genomal
Independent Director
Jignesh Bhate
Independent Director
Naina Krishna Murthy
Reports by Page Industries Ltd
Summary
Page Industries Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. The Company is the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.The Company has introduced a wide range of quality products for men, women and children as well as innovative marketing concepts such as display modules at enhancing the consumers involvement with the purchase. The Company commenced operations in year 1995 in Bengaluru with manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. It entered into license with SPEEDO, globally known International brand for swim wear.During 2006-2007, the company made an Initial Public Offer of 2,804,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.350 per equity share.Page Industries commenced Phase I of commercial production at its Bommasandra unit in Bangalore on 15 April 2008. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company added additional six looms for Garter Production, which increased production capacity to 3,780,000 meters per annum. During the year under review, Page Industries, through its authorized franchises, opened 12 Exclusive Brand Outlets of Jockey, taking the total EBOs to 32.
The Page Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47999.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Page Industries Ltd is ₹53538.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Page Industries Ltd is 86.03 and 35.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Page Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Page Industries Ltd is ₹33070.05 and ₹49849.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Page Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.54%, 3 Years at 5.41%, 1 Year at 23.56%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 15.07% and 1 Month at 3.90%.
