Page Industries Ltd Share Price

47,999.9
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47,941.25
  • Day's High48,197.95
  • 52 Wk High49,849.95
  • Prev. Close47,941.2
  • Day's Low47,586
  • 52 Wk Low 33,070.05
  • Turnover (lac)16,716.92
  • P/E86.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,754.91
  • EPS556.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53,538.48
  • Div. Yield0.77
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Page Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

47,941.25

Prev. Close

47,941.2

Turnover(Lac.)

16,716.92

Day's High

48,197.95

Day's Low

47,586

52 Week's High

49,849.95

52 Week's Low

33,070.05

Book Value

1,754.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53,538.48

P/E

86.03

EPS

556.79

Divi. Yield

0.77

Page Industries Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 250

Record Date: 16 Nov, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

Page Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.29%

Foreign: 44.29%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.35%

Institutions: 50.35%

Non-Institutions: 5.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Page Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.15

11.15

11.15

11.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,585.77

1,359.89

1,077.47

873.73

Net Worth

1,596.92

1,371.04

1,088.62

884.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,886.46

2,832.96

2,945.42

2,551.36

yoy growth (%)

37.18

-3.81

15.44

19.86

Raw materials

-1,708.96

-1,263.93

-1,310.81

-1,087.33

As % of sales

43.97

44.61

44.5

42.61

Employee costs

-720.1

-563.75

-531.7

-406.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

708.77

453.42

462

517.5

Depreciation

-65.47

-62.91

-61.35

-27.99

Tax paid

-172.24

-112.84

-118.78

-170.53

Working capital

121.59

38.12

142.75

-38.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.18

-3.81

15.44

19.86

Op profit growth

49.15

-1.12

-1.49

30.84

EBIT growth

53.35

-2.56

-7.16

29.38

Net profit growth

57.53

-0.76

-1.08

30.3

No Record Found

Page Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Page Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunder Genomal

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Genomal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G P Albal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C Murugesh

Deputy Managing Director

Shamir Genomal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rukmani Menon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Kumar Maini

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikram Gamanlal Shah

Managing Director

V S Ganesh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Varun Berry

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Genomal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ARIF VAZIRALLY

Non Executive Director

Rohan Genomal

Alternate Director

Shahendar Genomal

Independent Director

Jignesh Bhate

Independent Director

Naina Krishna Murthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Page Industries Ltd

Summary

Page Industries Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, was incorporated in 1995. The Company is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. The Company is the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.The Company has introduced a wide range of quality products for men, women and children as well as innovative marketing concepts such as display modules at enhancing the consumers involvement with the purchase. The Company commenced operations in year 1995 in Bengaluru with manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. It entered into license with SPEEDO, globally known International brand for swim wear.During 2006-2007, the company made an Initial Public Offer of 2,804,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.350 per equity share.Page Industries commenced Phase I of commercial production at its Bommasandra unit in Bangalore on 15 April 2008. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company added additional six looms for Garter Production, which increased production capacity to 3,780,000 meters per annum. During the year under review, Page Industries, through its authorized franchises, opened 12 Exclusive Brand Outlets of Jockey, taking the total EBOs to 32.During the financial year ended 31 March
Company FAQs

What is the Page Industries Ltd share price today?

The Page Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47999.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Page Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Page Industries Ltd is ₹53538.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Page Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Page Industries Ltd is 86.03 and 35.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Page Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Page Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Page Industries Ltd is ₹33070.05 and ₹49849.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Page Industries Ltd?

Page Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.54%, 3 Years at 5.41%, 1 Year at 23.56%, 6 Month at 24.86%, 3 Month at 15.07% and 1 Month at 3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Page Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Page Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.29 %
Institutions - 50.35 %
Public - 5.35 %

