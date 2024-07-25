Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|33,000
|₹21.150%
|450%
|-
|-
|34,000
|₹200%
|00%
|-
|-
|35,000
|₹0.05-99.75%
|105-36.36%
|-
|-
|35,500
|₹1500%
|00%
|-
|-
|36,000
|₹0.1-98.57%
|840-1.75%
|150%
|₹3,0000%
|36,500
|₹15-33.62%
|750%
|900%
|₹4,40048.89%
|37,000
|₹6.426.73%
|585-4.87%
|7050%
|₹1,865.150%
|37,500
|-
|-
|1,6200%
|₹3,45012.52%
|38,000
|₹8-6.43%
|2,445-18.5%
|5100%
|₹2,193.250%
|38,500
|₹0.55-98.54%
|210-26.31%
|600%
|₹2,375.6528.77%
|38,750
|-
|-
|600-9.09%
|₹2,989.848%
|39,000
|₹0.1-98.91%
|870-7.93%
|2550%
|₹1,226.750%
|39,250
|-
|-
|2550%
|₹2,034.5547.16%
|39,500
|₹0.9-95.47%
|225-51.61%
|1,650-7.56%
|₹1,60048.01%
|40,000
|₹10-60.39%
|1,425-44.44%
|750%
|₹1,327121.16%
|40,250
|-
|-
|330-15.38%
|₹710.2-1.45%
|40,500
|₹1-98.41%
|5702.70%
|60-20%
|₹340-22.04%
|40,750
|-
|-
|2,025-29.31%
|₹66059.24%
|41,000
|₹54.85-83.07%
|1,95030%
|210-48.14%
|₹78-61.79%
|41,250
|₹308.650%
|900%
|465-34.04%
|₹15-86.65%
|41,500
|₹399.90%
|4350%
|3,180-27.14%
|₹2.95-91.31%
|42,000
|₹1,014.30%
|900%
|300-13.04%
|₹1-96.05%
|42,500
|₹3,383.250%
|150%
|1,725-14.81%
|₹0.15-99.07%
|43,000
|₹2,302.60%
|450%
|450%
|₹13.5-5.26%
|43,500
|-
|-
|5100%
|₹3-85.14%
|43,750
|₹4,868.90%
|00%
|450%
|₹0.05-99.82%
|44,000
|-
|-
|600%
|₹8.10%
|44,500
|-
|-
|120-20%
|₹0.1-99.05%
|45,000
|-
|-
|30-33.33%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|45,500
|-
|-
No Record Found
