46,745.55
(-1.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--33,000₹21.150%450%
--34,000₹200%00%
--35,000₹0.05-99.75%105-36.36%
--35,500₹1500%00%
--36,000₹0.1-98.57%840-1.75%
150%₹3,0000%36,500₹15-33.62%750%
900%₹4,40048.89%37,000₹6.426.73%585-4.87%
7050%₹1,865.150%37,500--
1,6200%₹3,45012.52%38,000₹8-6.43%2,445-18.5%
5100%₹2,193.250%38,500₹0.55-98.54%210-26.31%
600%₹2,375.6528.77%38,750--
600-9.09%₹2,989.848%39,000₹0.1-98.91%870-7.93%
2550%₹1,226.750%39,250--
2550%₹2,034.5547.16%39,500₹0.9-95.47%225-51.61%
1,650-7.56%₹1,60048.01%40,000₹10-60.39%1,425-44.44%
750%₹1,327121.16%40,250--
330-15.38%₹710.2-1.45%40,500₹1-98.41%5702.70%
60-20%₹340-22.04%40,750--
2,025-29.31%₹66059.24%41,000₹54.85-83.07%1,95030%
210-48.14%₹78-61.79%41,250₹308.650%900%
465-34.04%₹15-86.65%41,500₹399.90%4350%
3,180-27.14%₹2.95-91.31%42,000₹1,014.30%900%
300-13.04%₹1-96.05%42,500₹3,383.250%150%
1,725-14.81%₹0.15-99.07%43,000₹2,302.60%450%
450%₹13.5-5.26%43,500--
5100%₹3-85.14%43,750₹4,868.90%00%
450%₹0.05-99.82%44,000--
600%₹8.10%44,500--
120-20%₹0.1-99.05%45,000--
30-33.33%₹0.05-83.33%45,500--

