|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,886.46
2,832.96
2,945.42
2,551.36
yoy growth (%)
37.18
-3.81
15.44
19.86
Raw materials
-1,708.96
-1,263.93
-1,310.81
-1,087.33
As % of sales
43.97
44.61
44.5
42.61
Employee costs
-720.1
-563.75
-531.7
-406.52
As % of sales
18.52
19.89
18.05
15.93
Other costs
-671.93
-478.67
-570.32
-516.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.28
16.89
19.36
20.25
Operating profit
785.46
526.6
532.57
540.66
OPM
20.21
18.58
18.08
21.19
Depreciation
-65.47
-62.91
-61.35
-27.99
Interest expense
-32.19
-29.74
-33.85
-16.63
Other income
20.97
19.47
24.64
21.47
Profit before tax
708.77
453.42
462
517.5
Taxes
-172.24
-112.84
-118.78
-170.53
Tax rate
-24.3
-24.88
-25.71
-32.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
536.53
340.58
343.22
346.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
536.53
340.58
343.22
346.97
yoy growth (%)
57.53
-0.76
-1.08
30.3
NPM
13.8
12.02
11.65
13.59
