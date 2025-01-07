iifl-logo-icon 1
Page Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48,813.65
(1.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,886.46

2,832.96

2,945.42

2,551.36

yoy growth (%)

37.18

-3.81

15.44

19.86

Raw materials

-1,708.96

-1,263.93

-1,310.81

-1,087.33

As % of sales

43.97

44.61

44.5

42.61

Employee costs

-720.1

-563.75

-531.7

-406.52

As % of sales

18.52

19.89

18.05

15.93

Other costs

-671.93

-478.67

-570.32

-516.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.28

16.89

19.36

20.25

Operating profit

785.46

526.6

532.57

540.66

OPM

20.21

18.58

18.08

21.19

Depreciation

-65.47

-62.91

-61.35

-27.99

Interest expense

-32.19

-29.74

-33.85

-16.63

Other income

20.97

19.47

24.64

21.47

Profit before tax

708.77

453.42

462

517.5

Taxes

-172.24

-112.84

-118.78

-170.53

Tax rate

-24.3

-24.88

-25.71

-32.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

536.53

340.58

343.22

346.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

536.53

340.58

343.22

346.97

yoy growth (%)

57.53

-0.76

-1.08

30.3

NPM

13.8

12.02

11.65

13.59

