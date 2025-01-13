Page Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.15
11.15
11.15
11.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,585.77
1,359.89
1,077.47
873.73
Net Worth
1,596.92
1,371.04
1,088.62
884.88
Minority Interest
Debt
184.85
406.4
109.91
127.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
12.58
11.92
Total Liabilities
1,781.77
1,777.44
1,211.11
1,023.84
Fixed Assets
726.48
635.62
467.67
414.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.27
5.12
16.21
14.16
Networking Capital
724.99
1,128.59
443.76
160.54
Inventories
1,170.3
1,595.26
974.87
554.93
Inventory Days
91.55
71.49
Sundry Debtors
158.64
146.07
165.08
137.12
Debtor Days
15.5
17.66
Other Current Assets
296.85
302.63
212.22
156.43
Sundry Creditors
-237.41
-309.33
-375.95
-254.94
Creditor Days
35.3
32.84
Other Current Liabilities
-663.39
-606.04
-532.46
-433
Cash
321.05
8.1
283.47
435
Total Assets
1,781.79
1,777.43
1,211.11
1,023.84
