iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Page Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47,999.9
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Page Industries Ltd

Page Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

708.77

453.42

462

517.5

Depreciation

-65.47

-62.91

-61.35

-27.99

Tax paid

-172.24

-112.84

-118.78

-170.53

Working capital

121.59

38.12

142.75

-38.61

Other operating items

Operating

592.64

315.78

424.61

280.36

Capital expenditure

21.08

40.24

231.58

28.42

Free cash flow

613.72

356.02

656.19

308.78

Equity raised

1,749.28

1,620.72

1,526.96

1,289.92

Investing

0

0

-218.03

165.92

Financing

236.87

227.32

107.83

-19.13

Dividends paid

334.62

278.85

225.31

146.11

Net in cash

2,934.5

2,482.92

2,298.27

1,891.61

Page Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Page Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.