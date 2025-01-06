Page Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
708.77
453.42
462
517.5
Depreciation
-65.47
-62.91
-61.35
-27.99
Tax paid
-172.24
-112.84
-118.78
-170.53
Working capital
121.59
38.12
142.75
-38.61
Other operating items
Operating
592.64
315.78
424.61
280.36
Capital expenditure
21.08
40.24
231.58
28.42
Free cash flow
613.72
356.02
656.19
308.78
Equity raised
1,749.28
1,620.72
1,526.96
1,289.92
Investing
0
0
-218.03
165.92
Financing
236.87
227.32
107.83
-19.13
Dividends paid
334.62
278.85
225.31
146.11
Net in cash
2,934.5
2,482.92
2,298.27
1,891.61
