|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Newspaper Publication on AGM through Video Conference 29th AGM on 8 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting 29th AGM Voting Results along with Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
