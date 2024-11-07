|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|13 Oct 2024
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 2nd Interim Dividend 2024-25 and Record Date Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7 November 2024 declared dividend of Rs. 250/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Recommendation to appoint Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy as Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results 30 June 2024 Interim Dividend and Record Date Board declared 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs. 300/- per share Change in Directorate Unaudited Financial Results 30 June 2024, 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 and Limited Review (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ending 31 March 2024 consider declaration of 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 and Record Date Declarattion of 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 3rd Interim Dividend 2023-24 and Record Date Declared Interim Dividend of Rs.100 per share Unaudited Financial Results 31 December 2023, Limited Review Report and 3rd Interim Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
