Page Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Page Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202413 Oct 2024
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 2nd Interim Dividend 2024-25 and Record Date Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7 November 2024 declared dividend of Rs. 250/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Recommendation to appoint Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy as Independent Director
Board Meeting8 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results 30 June 2024 Interim Dividend and Record Date Board declared 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs. 300/- per share Change in Directorate Unaudited Financial Results 30 June 2024, 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 and Limited Review (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202425 Apr 2024
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ending 31 March 2024 consider declaration of 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 and Record Date Declarattion of 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 3rd Interim Dividend 2023-24 and Record Date Declared Interim Dividend of Rs.100 per share Unaudited Financial Results 31 December 2023, Limited Review Report and 3rd Interim Dividend 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

