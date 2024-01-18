iifl-logo-icon 1
Page Industries Ltd Dividend

45,856.05
(-0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:14:56 PM

Page Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202414 Nov 202416 Nov 20242502500Interim 2
Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7 November 2024 declared dividend of Rs. 250/- per share.
Dividend8 Aug 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 20243003000Interim 1
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 8 August 2024) has declared 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs.300/- per equity share.
Dividend23 May 202431 May 202431 May 20241201200Interim 4
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 23 May 2024) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs.120/- per equity share.
Dividend8 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20241001000Interim 3
Declared Interim Dividend of Rs.100 per share

