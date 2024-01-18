|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|250
|2500
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors at their meeting held on 7 November 2024 declared dividend of Rs. 250/- per share.
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|300
|3000
|Interim 1
|Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 8 August 2024) has declared 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs.300/- per equity share.
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|120
|1200
|Interim 4
|Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 23 May 2024) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2023-24 of Rs.120/- per equity share.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|100
|1000
|Interim 3
|Declared Interim Dividend of Rs.100 per share
