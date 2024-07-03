Summary

Suzlon Energy Limited (SEL) is Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents. The company is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). The Company has a strong presence across the entire wind value chain with a comprehensive range of services to build and maintain the projects, which include design, supply, installation, commissioning of the project and dedicated life cycle asset management services. SE Forge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy, incorporated in 2006, has an un-machined casting capacity of 1,20,000 metric tonnes, machining capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes and forging capacity of 42,000 rings per annum. Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy is the custodian of over 11.9 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 2nd largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,000 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 4GW of wind assets under service outside India. Suzlon has its research and development centres for Wind energy in Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands and India. Suzlon Energy Ltd was incorporated in the year April 10th, 1995. The company began with a wind farm project in Gujarat with a capacity of just 3 MW. In the year 1997, Det Norse Veritas (DNV) certified Suzlon Group with the coveted ISO 9001/2 certification. In the year 1998, the company form

