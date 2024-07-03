SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹62.05
Prev. Close₹61.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹36,728.71
Day's High₹62.12
Day's Low₹58.85
52 Week's High₹86.04
52 Week's Low₹35.5
Book Value₹2.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79,666
P/E387.25
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
This refund relates to a previous penalty of ₹172.76 crore on account of depreciation on goodwill for FY2017.Read More
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s shares has gained a total of 58% in the last one year, and 15% in the last six months.Read More
Suzlon Energy announced that this is the first wind energy project for the Jindal Group's renewable energy branch.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The stock experienced strong trading volume, with approximately 13.94 crore shares changing hands on the NSE.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,721.72
2,454.4
2,089.26
2,038.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
885.13
-1,035.01
-5,981.35
-6,016.89
Net Worth
3,606.85
1,419.39
-3,892.09
-3,978.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,247.31
375.95
6,166.48
9,245.68
yoy growth (%)
231.77
-93.9
-33.3
55.59
Raw materials
-748.52
-381.37
-4,118.35
-5,541.86
As % of sales
60.01
101.44
66.78
59.93
Employee costs
-182.97
-271.48
-278.48
-415.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1,199.99
-2,483.93
-608.74
891.43
Depreciation
-186.5
-682.15
-419.28
-413.99
Tax paid
0
-0.65
-1.4
0.05
Working capital
1,407.87
-3,420.79
1,663.89
-937.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
231.77
-93.9
-33.3
55.59
Op profit growth
-88.83
-235.1
-63.8
118.73
EBIT growth
-83.85
-318.75
-66.29
91.05
Net profit growth
-87.84
183.41
-425.03
-5.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,496.84
5,946.84
6,519.95
3,294.65
2,933.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,496.84
5,946.84
6,519.95
3,294.65
2,933.2
Other Operating Income
32.25
23.69
61.83
51.07
39.65
Other Income
38.42
2,740.23
105.31
825.33
27.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,473.2
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,620.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
714.3
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
58.85
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,741.6
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VINOD RANCHHODBHAI TANTI
Executive Vice Chairman
Girish R Tanti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Per Hornung Pedersen
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sameer Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Seemantinee Khot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gautam Doshi
Non Executive Director
Pranav Tanti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geetanjali S Vaidya
Reports by Suzlon Energy Ltd
Summary
Suzlon Energy Limited (SEL) is Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents. The company is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). The Company has a strong presence across the entire wind value chain with a comprehensive range of services to build and maintain the projects, which include design, supply, installation, commissioning of the project and dedicated life cycle asset management services. SE Forge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy, incorporated in 2006, has an un-machined casting capacity of 1,20,000 metric tonnes, machining capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes and forging capacity of 42,000 rings per annum. Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy is the custodian of over 11.9 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 2nd largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,000 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 4GW of wind assets under service outside India. Suzlon has its research and development centres for Wind energy in Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands and India. Suzlon Energy Ltd was incorporated in the year April 10th, 1995. The company began with a wind farm project in Gujarat with a capacity of just 3 MW. In the year 1997, Det Norse Veritas (DNV) certified Suzlon Group with the coveted ISO 9001/2 certification. In the year 1998, the company form
Read More
The Suzlon Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd is ₹79666.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suzlon Energy Ltd is 387.25 and 21.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suzlon Energy Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹86.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suzlon Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.33%, 3 Years at 84.77%, 1 Year at 63.89%, 6 Month at 15.73%, 3 Month at -18.22% and 1 Month at -5.28%.
