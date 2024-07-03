iifl-logo-icon 1
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price

58.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.05
  • Day's High62.12
  • 52 Wk High86.04
  • Prev. Close61.95
  • Day's Low58.85
  • 52 Wk Low 35.5
  • Turnover (lac)36,728.71
  • P/E387.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.81
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79,666
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suzlon Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

62.05

Prev. Close

61.95

Turnover(Lac.)

36,728.71

Day's High

62.12

Day's Low

58.85

52 Week's High

86.04

52 Week's Low

35.5

Book Value

2.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79,666

P/E

387.25

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Suzlon Energy Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Suzlon Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suzlon Energy Wins ₹87.59 Crore Tax Penalty Appeal, Secures ₹173 Crore Refund

Suzlon Energy Wins ₹87.59 Crore Tax Penalty Appeal, Secures ₹173 Crore Refund

31 Dec 2024|05:23 PM

This refund relates to a previous penalty of ₹172.76 crore on account of depreciation on goodwill for FY2017.

Suzlon Wins ₹173 Crore Tax Refund After ITAT Verdict

Suzlon Wins ₹173 Crore Tax Refund After ITAT Verdict

30 Dec 2024|03:24 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s shares has gained a total of 58% in the last one year, and 15% in the last six months.

Suzlon Energy inks pact with Jindal Renewables for wind power

Suzlon Energy inks pact with Jindal Renewables for wind power

10 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

Suzlon Energy announced that this is the first wind energy project for the Jindal Group's renewable energy branch.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Suzlon Shares Hit 52-Week High

Suzlon Shares Hit 52-Week High

12 Sep 2024|01:11 PM

The stock experienced strong trading volume, with approximately 13.94 crore shares changing hands on the NSE.

Read More
Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Suzlon Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.24%

Non-Promoter- 32.73%

Institutions: 32.72%

Non-Institutions: 54.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suzlon Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,721.72

2,454.4

2,089.26

2,038.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

885.13

-1,035.01

-5,981.35

-6,016.89

Net Worth

3,606.85

1,419.39

-3,892.09

-3,978.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,247.31

375.95

6,166.48

9,245.68

yoy growth (%)

231.77

-93.9

-33.3

55.59

Raw materials

-748.52

-381.37

-4,118.35

-5,541.86

As % of sales

60.01

101.44

66.78

59.93

Employee costs

-182.97

-271.48

-278.48

-415.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1,199.99

-2,483.93

-608.74

891.43

Depreciation

-186.5

-682.15

-419.28

-413.99

Tax paid

0

-0.65

-1.4

0.05

Working capital

1,407.87

-3,420.79

1,663.89

-937.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

231.77

-93.9

-33.3

55.59

Op profit growth

-88.83

-235.1

-63.8

118.73

EBIT growth

-83.85

-318.75

-66.29

91.05

Net profit growth

-87.84

183.41

-425.03

-5.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,496.84

5,946.84

6,519.95

3,294.65

2,933.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,496.84

5,946.84

6,519.95

3,294.65

2,933.2

Other Operating Income

32.25

23.69

61.83

51.07

39.65

Other Income

38.42

2,740.23

105.31

825.33

27.57

Suzlon Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,473.2

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,620.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

714.3

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

58.85

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,741.6

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suzlon Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VINOD RANCHHODBHAI TANTI

Executive Vice Chairman

Girish R Tanti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Per Hornung Pedersen

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sameer Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Seemantinee Khot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gautam Doshi

Non Executive Director

Pranav Tanti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geetanjali S Vaidya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suzlon Energy Ltd

Summary

Suzlon Energy Limited (SEL) is Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents. The company is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). The Company has a strong presence across the entire wind value chain with a comprehensive range of services to build and maintain the projects, which include design, supply, installation, commissioning of the project and dedicated life cycle asset management services. SE Forge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy, incorporated in 2006, has an un-machined casting capacity of 1,20,000 metric tonnes, machining capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes and forging capacity of 42,000 rings per annum. Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy is the custodian of over 11.9 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 2nd largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,000 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 4GW of wind assets under service outside India. Suzlon has its research and development centres for Wind energy in Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands and India. Suzlon Energy Ltd was incorporated in the year April 10th, 1995. The company began with a wind farm project in Gujarat with a capacity of just 3 MW. In the year 1997, Det Norse Veritas (DNV) certified Suzlon Group with the coveted ISO 9001/2 certification. In the year 1998, the company form
Company FAQs

What is the Suzlon Energy Ltd share price today?

The Suzlon Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suzlon Energy Ltd is ₹79666.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suzlon Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suzlon Energy Ltd is 387.25 and 21.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suzlon Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suzlon Energy Ltd is ₹35.5 and ₹86.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suzlon Energy Ltd?

Suzlon Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.33%, 3 Years at 84.77%, 1 Year at 63.89%, 6 Month at 15.73%, 3 Month at -18.22% and 1 Month at -5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suzlon Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suzlon Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.25 %
Institutions - 32.73 %
Public - 54.03 %

