Suzlon Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,317.64
4,256.93
4,078.4
2,174.7
2,289.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,317.64
4,256.93
4,078.4
2,174.7
2,289.81
Other Operating Income
15.24
19.52
28.91
35.02
27.94
Other Income
27.2
2,482.84
101.05
821.59
23.78
Total Income
4,360.08
6,759.29
4,208.36
3,031.31
2,341.53
Total Expenditure
3,688.23
3,677.22
3,434.48
1,871.41
2,866.05
PBIDT
671.85
3,082.07
773.88
1,159.9
-524.52
Interest
120.01
334.32
558.09
799.69
1,026.15
PBDT
551.84
2,747.75
215.79
360.21
-1,550.67
Depreciation
145.22
179.12
182.42
196.33
304.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.39
1.33
6.64
3.52
2.08
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
406.23
2,567.3
26.73
160.36
-1,857.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1.82
24.27
-2.99
-38.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
406.23
2,569.12
4.7
160.83
-1,818.7
Extra-ordinary Items
-26.79
2,467.81
76.48
803.35
-55.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
433.02
101.31
-71.78
-642.52
-1,763.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.33
2.56
0.01
0.22
-3.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,719.12
2,254.62
1,821.16
1,672.93
1,063.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.56
72.4
18.97
53.33
-22.9
PBDTM(%)
12.78
64.54
5.29
16.56
-67.72
PATM(%)
9.4
60.3
0.65
7.37
-81.1
This refund relates to a previous penalty of ₹172.76 crore on account of depreciation on goodwill for FY2017.Read More
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s shares has gained a total of 58% in the last one year, and 15% in the last six months.Read More
Suzlon Energy announced that this is the first wind energy project for the Jindal Group's renewable energy branch.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The stock experienced strong trading volume, with approximately 13.94 crore shares changing hands on the NSE.Read More
Suzlon will install 370 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, generating enough electricity to power 30 lakh households.Read More
The total transaction value for the sale is ₹440 Crore, of which ₹411.21 Crore is for the property and ₹28.79 Crore for stamp duty and registration fees.Read More
Following the completion of the aforementioned sale, the One Earth Property would be leased back to the corporation for 5 yearsRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The penalty is due to a minor inadvertent error in the GSTR-1 filing for the fiscal year 2019-20.Read More
