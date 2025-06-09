Suzlon Energy’s ₹1,309 worth shares change hands

Suzlon Energy Limited’s as much as 19.81 Crore shares witnessed change of hands in pre-market block window on Monday, June 9, 2025. This was according to the block deal data available.

The number of shares aggregated to 1.43% of the company’s total equity.

The transaction has an aggregate value of ₹1,309 Crore. However, buyers and sellers in the transaction are not identified.

According to the term sheet data available, the company’s promoters Tanti family & Trust was planning to offload 20 Crore shares of the company via the block deal.

The transaction has a floor price of ₹64.75, which is a 2.9% discount to Suzlon Energy’s closing price on Friday. With this, the aggregate transaction was ₹1,295 Crore.

Following this transaction, there will also be a lock-in period of 180 days for taking up any further transaction.

As of March 31, 2025, Suzlon Energy’s promoters held a 13.25% stake in the company. The rest stake is held by public shareholders.

India’s Mutual Funds holds about 4.17% stake in the company. Retail stakeholders with up to ₹2 Lakh hold about 25.12% stake. On the other hand, retail shareholders with an authorised share capital of over ₹2 Lakh holds about 13.59% stake in the company.

At around 11.10 AM, Suzlon Energy was trading 0.60% higher at ₹67.11, against the previous close of ₹66.71 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹68.30, and ₹67, respectively.

