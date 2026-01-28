iifl-logo

Suzlon Energy Wins 248.85 MW Wind Power Order from ArcelorMittal Group

28 Jan 2026 , 11:31 AM

Suzlon Energy Ltd announced that it has secured its first major order from the ArcelorMittal Group, according to an exchange filing. The company said it has won a 248.85 MW wind energy order from the ArcelorMittal Group through its renewable energy entity in India.

This marks the first order secured by Suzlon Energy from the ArcelorMittal Group. The order is the fourth green steel related project won by Suzlon Energy over the past one year. The project will be executed in the Bachau region of Gujarat.

As part of the order, Suzlon Energy will supply 79 S144 wind turbine generators with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The order forms part of a 550 MW hybrid project in Gujarat. The wind power generated under the project will be used for captive consumption by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel facilities in India.

Following this order, Suzlon Energy’s total installed capacity base in Gujarat has increased to 4.5 GW. Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said the steel sector is a critical component of India’s infrastructure and one of the most energy intensive industries. He said renewable energy is emerging as a competitive and viable contributor as the sector moves toward decarbonisation.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani said the company is aiming to gradually increase the share of its EPC business to 50 percent of the overall order book. He added that EPC is expected to contribute a higher share to upcoming order wins.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

BEL Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 20.80% y-o-y

28 Jan 2026|03:42 PM
HAL to establish final assembly line in India for SJ100

28 Jan 2026|03:35 PM
Titagarh Rail, ABB India collab for 25kV driverless metro propulsion

28 Jan 2026|03:29 PM
Vishal Mega Mart Q3 Update: Net profit jumps 19% y-o-y

28 Jan 2026|03:28 PM
ONGC JV ink shipbuilding pacts with Samsung for 2 carriers

