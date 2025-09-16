iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Suzlon Energy wins 838 MW order from Tata Power; stock gains

16 Sep 2025 , 12:09 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd., the renewable energy solutions provider announced that it has secured a large order for financial year 2026 on Tuesday, September 16.

The company informed the bourses that this order has been received from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. as part of its Firm and Dispatch Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The order is for an 838 MW project.

At around 12.01 PM, Suzlon Energy was trading 1.88% higher at ₹59.16, against the previous close of ₹58.07 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹59.65, and ₹58.29, respectively.

The project will include 266 Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines. Each of these will have a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The 838 MW will be spread across as – 302 MW for Karnataka, 271 MW for Maharashtra, and 265 MW for Tamil Nadu.

This is the second largest order secured by the company as of date. This development comes after the company has announced a 1,544 MW order win from NTPC Green Energy earlier. This is the third order awarded by Tata Power to the company.

The company also informed that it is in the process to appoint a new CFO after Himanshu Mody stepped down after four years of service at this position.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Suzlon Energy
  • Suzlon Energy Deal
  • Suzlon Energy News
  • Suzlon Energy Order
  • Suzlon Energy Power Deal
  • Suzlon Energy Tata Power
  • Suzlon Energy Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

L&T Bags Significant Order from NPCIL for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|02:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|02:13 PM
Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|01:52 PM
JBM Auto Secures $100 Million IFC Investment to Accelerate E-Bus Deployment in India

JBM Auto Secures $100 Million IFC Investment to Accelerate E-Bus Deployment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|12:58 PM
Suzlon Energy wins 838 MW order from Tata Power; stock gains

Suzlon Energy wins 838 MW order from Tata Power; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2025|12:09 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.