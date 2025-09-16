Suzlon Energy wins 838 MW order from Tata Power; stock gains

Suzlon Energy Ltd., the renewable energy solutions provider announced that it has secured a large order for financial year 2026 on Tuesday, September 16.

The company informed the bourses that this order has been received from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. as part of its Firm and Dispatch Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. The order is for an 838 MW project.

At around 12.01 PM, Suzlon Energy was trading 1.88% higher at ₹59.16, against the previous close of ₹58.07 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹59.65, and ₹58.29, respectively.

The project will include 266 Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines. Each of these will have a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The 838 MW will be spread across as – 302 MW for Karnataka, 271 MW for Maharashtra, and 265 MW for Tamil Nadu.

This is the second largest order secured by the company as of date. This development comes after the company has announced a 1,544 MW order win from NTPC Green Energy earlier. This is the third order awarded by Tata Power to the company.

The company also informed that it is in the process to appoint a new CFO after Himanshu Mody stepped down after four years of service at this position.

