Suzlon Energy Secures Repeat 306 MW Wind Power Orders From Yanara for Rajasthan Projects

17 Dec 2025 , 10:08 AM

Suzlon Energy Ltd informed stock exchanges on Wednesday, December 17, that it has secured two new wind power contracts of 153 MW each from Yanara, strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

This marks the second repeat order received by Suzlon from Yanara in 2025, highlighting continued confidence in Suzlon’s technology, execution capabilities, and project delivery track record.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 102 units of its S144 Wind Turbine Generators, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW, for Yanara’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. The wind projects will be developed in Barmer district of Rajasthan, a region known for high wind potential and extreme climatic conditions.

Suzlon stated that the collaboration further consolidates its leadership position in Rajasthan’s wind energy market, while enabling Yanara to expand its multi-technology clean energy portfolio across renewable sources. The company currently commands a 44 percent market share in Rajasthan, accounting for 2.3 GW of installed capacity out of the state’s total 5.2 GW wind capacity.

In addition to the newly awarded orders, Suzlon is also executing a large engineering, procurement, and construction project of 791 MW in Rajasthan, reinforcing its strong project pipeline in the state.

Power generated from the latest wind orders will partially meet Yanara’s power purchase agreement commitments with multiple counterparties, including NTPC and NHPC.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani said the company’s turbine technology is designed to perform reliably in high ambient temperature conditions, such as those experienced in Rajasthan.

He added that Suzlon’s continued partnership with Yanara and its growing market presence in the state reflect the company’s advanced turbine technology, execution excellence, and operational reliability.

The development underscores Suzlon Energy’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable footprint in key wind-rich states while supporting India’s transition towards cleaner and more reliable energy solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

