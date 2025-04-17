Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Suzlon Energy Ltd announcement regarding an order for a new wind energy project. The company has bagged a 100.8 MW wind power project from Sunsure Energy, a step that cements Suzlon’s dominance in India’s renewable sector.

The wind power project will be undertaken in Jath, Maharashtra, where Suzlon will deploy 48 S120 wind turbine generators, each of 2.1 MW capacity. These turbines will incorporate Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), a cost-efficient and sturdy technology.

Suzlon will execute the whole project life cycle—from equipment supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, to post-commissioning operation and maintenance.

Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani pointed to the importance of the project, underscoring the key contribution of wind power to meeting India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 2030.

Chalasani further added that even more Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are coming to appreciate the potential of wind energy to provide affordable, accessible, and quality power, helping achieve sustainability as well as industrial innovation.

Sunsure Energy Co-founder and COO Manish Mehta said that the project further fortifies Sunsure’s renewable energy pipeline and represents a significant milestone in its aspiration to achieve 10 GW capacity by 2030. According to the latest shareholding information submitted to BSE, retail investor participation in Suzlon Energy has consistently increased.

Retail shareholders (holding up to ₹2 lakh) have risen from 54.09 lakh at the end of December 2023 to 56.12 lakh as of March 2024. At the stakeholding level, retail investors now have 25.12% stake in Suzlon, as compared to 24.49% at the last quarter end.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held their share in the company at approximately 23%, reflecting steady foreign interest. Domestic mutual funds, on the contrary, lowered their share slightly—from 4.44% in December 2023 to 4.17% in March 2024.