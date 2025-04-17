iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

17 Apr 2025 , 03:36 PM

Suzlon Energy Ltd announcement regarding an order for a new wind energy project. The company has bagged a 100.8 MW wind power project from Sunsure Energy, a step that cements Suzlon’s dominance in India’s renewable sector.

The wind power project will be undertaken in Jath, Maharashtra, where Suzlon will deploy 48 S120 wind turbine generators, each of 2.1 MW capacity. These turbines will incorporate Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), a cost-efficient and sturdy technology.

Suzlon will execute the whole project life cycle—from equipment supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, to post-commissioning operation and maintenance.

Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani pointed to the importance of the project, underscoring the key contribution of wind power to meeting India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target by 2030.

Chalasani further added that even more Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are coming to appreciate the potential of wind energy to provide affordable, accessible, and quality power, helping achieve sustainability as well as industrial innovation.

Sunsure Energy Co-founder and COO Manish Mehta said that the project further fortifies Sunsure’s renewable energy pipeline and represents a significant milestone in its aspiration to achieve 10 GW capacity by 2030. According to the latest shareholding information submitted to BSE, retail investor participation in Suzlon Energy has consistently increased.

Retail shareholders (holding up to ₹2 lakh) have risen from 54.09 lakh at the end of December 2023 to 56.12 lakh as of March 2024. At the stakeholding level, retail investors now have 25.12% stake in Suzlon, as compared to 24.49% at the last quarter end.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held their share in the company at approximately 23%, reflecting steady foreign interest. Domestic mutual funds, on the contrary, lowered their share slightly—from 4.44% in December 2023 to 4.17% in March 2024.

Related Tags

  • Sunsure
  • Suzlon
  • Suzlon Energy
  • Wind Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:59 PM
Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:36 PM
Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:29 PM
Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:58 PM
Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:49 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.