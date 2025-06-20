iifl-logo
Suzlon Secures 170 MW Wind Energy Project from AMPIN Energy

20 Jun 2025 , 10:49 PM

Suzlon Energy has picked up another order from AMPIN Energy Transition, the third one in a row, as both companies continue to work together on wind energy projects. The latest order is for a 170.1 MW project that will be set up in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a filing on June 20.

Under the contract, Suzlon will supply 54 wind turbines from its S144 series, each with a capacity of 3.15 MW. These will be mounted on hybrid lattice towers. This design is known for its stability and efficiency in wind-heavy zones. With this project, Suzlon’s total orders from AMPIN have now grown to 303 MW, showing steady momentum in their partnership.

Suzlon isn’t just supplying the equipment here. The company is handling the full project from delivery and setup to commissioning and long-term maintenance. This repeat deal is being seen as another step in India’s broader push for cleaner energy, especially in southern states that are ramping up renewable capacity.

Meanwhile, Suzlon’s stock closed at ₹64 which is a 0.69% gain on June 20, 2025 in the National Stock Exchange. Suzlon’s stock has gained 18.5% in the last year, 3.6% dip in the year-to-date, and 2.74% gain in the last month.

