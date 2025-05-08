iifl-logo
BPCL Awards 100 MW Wind Energy Projects to Suzlon and Integrum Energy

8 May 2025 , 11:28 AM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), the national oil and gas company, has signed contracts for 100 MW of wind energy projects with two companies Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Integrum Energy Infrastructure Ltd. Both 50 MW-capacity projects are part of BPCL’s strategic shift towards clean energy and less dependence on fossil fuels.

Suzlon Energy has been entrusted with the wind power project in Madhya Pradesh, while Integrum Energy Infra would develop the project in Maharashtra. The wind farms are likely to provide captive renewable power to BPCL’s flagship refineries in Bina and Mumbai, reducing their carbon footprint substantially.

The development was announced by BPCL on its official “X” (previously Twitter) handle, and not yet made public through stock exchange filings. The move is consistent with BPCL’s long-term strategy to develop a 10 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2040 and become net zero by the same date (Scope 1 & Scope 2). The developments add strength to BPCL’s efforts to shift towards a greener energy enterprise and India’s renewable energy ambitions.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd is currently trading at ₹54 which is a 0.40% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 37% in the last one year, and 3.47% gain in the last one month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

