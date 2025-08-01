Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Suzlon Group, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, announced on Friday that it has secured a 381 MW wind energy order from Zelestra India and its affiliated entities.

The order marks a milestone for both companies, as it forms part of India’s first-ever Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, signifying a shift towards more reliable, round-the-clock clean power.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply and install 127 units of its S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3 MW. These turbines will be deployed across three states:

180 MW in Maharashtra

180 MW in Madhya Pradesh

21 MW in Tamil Nadu

According to the company, the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh installations are part of SJVN’s FDRE bid, while the Tamil Nadu segment will cater to Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, indicating a blended deployment strategy.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said the project represents a pivotal moment in India’s energy transition. “This is a critical step toward dependable, dispatchable renewable energy, which is becoming central to the country’s clean energy ambitions,” he noted.

Sajay KV, CEO of Zelestra India, described the partnership as a major leap in advancing multi-technology renewable energy solutions across India. He added that this collaboration lays the groundwork for delivering Zelestra’s 5 GW project pipeline. This is backed by hybrid project sites strategically co-located with interconnection certainty for 2027 and 2028.

Zelestra India is a vertically integrated renewable energy developer, involved in the development, commercialization, construction, and operation of large-scale clean energy assets. Its current global portfolio stands at approximately 29 GW, spanning 13 countries.

Suzlon, which has installed nearly 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity globally, across 17 countries, continues to focus on next-generation turbine technology and integrated project execution to support India’s net-zero targets.

