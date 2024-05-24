To the Members of Suzlon Energy Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Suzlon Energy Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information, in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branches located at Germany and Netherlands.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in paragraph 16 of the Other Matter section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw attention to Note 48(a) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, related to a show cause notice received by the Company from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in respect of certain specific transactions between the Company and its domestic subsidiaries and disclosure of a contingent liability in respect of earlier years. Management believes that there is no material impact of this matter on the standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors as referred to paragraph 16 below, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

6. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investment in equity shares of and Inter Corporate Deposits given to SE Forge Limited Our audit procedures in relation to assessing the recoverable amount of investments and Inter Corporate Deposits included but were not limited to, the following: As described in Note 9 and Note 11 to the standalone financial statements, carrying value of investment in equity shares of, and Inter Corporate Deposits given to SE Forge Limited (SEFL) as at 31 March 2024 amounted to 385.80 crores net off impairment allowance of 754.23 crores. The management has noted impairment indicators as Companys share in net asset is lower than the carrying value of investment in and Inter Corporate Deposits given as at 31 March 2024. • Obtained an understanding of managements impairment assessment process and evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of internal controls over the impairment assessment of investments and Inter Corporate Deposits; The recoverable amount of the investment in and Inter Corporate Deposits are assessed based on assumptions that require the management to exercise their judgment such as future expected revenue, future expected revenue growth rate, gross margins, terminal growth rate, future cash flows and use of appropriate discount rate. As a result, the Company carried a total impairment allowance as on 31 March 2024 of 754.23 crores against these investments and Inter Corporate Deposits. • Obtained the impairment analysis carried out by the management including report of external independent valuation expert; Considering the materiality of the amounts and degree of judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and key assumptions used by the management in determining recoverable amount of aforesaid investments and Inter Corporate Deposits, we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. • Assessed the professional competence, objectivity and capabilities of the external independent valuation expert engaged by management; • Assessed the methodology used by the management to estimate the recoverable value of investment in and Inter Corporate Deposits; • Engaged auditors expert to assess appropriateness of the valuation methodology used by the management and reasonableness of the valuation assumptions used; • Traced the projected cash flows to approved business plans and critically challenged underlying assumptions such as future expected revenue, future expected revenue growth rate, terminal growth rate and gross margins, basis our understanding of the business and market conditions; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy and sensitivity analysis performed by management of key assumptions such as discount and growth rates; and • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Recoverability and valuation of allowance for impairment of trade receivables and other financial assets: Power evacuation infrastructure receivables (‘PE receivables) Our audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: As described in Note 10 and Note 12 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has trade receivables of 1,115.63 crores and PE receivables of 67.73 crores respectively as on 31 March 2024. • Obtained an understanding of and evaluating the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the process of estimating recoverability and the allowance for impairment of trade receivables and PE receivables including adherence to the requirements of the relevant Indian Accounting Standards; The Company recognizes loss allowance for trade receivables and other financial assets at the expected credit loss (‘ECL). Assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables and other financial assets together with the related ECL is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement which includes repayment history and financial position of entities from whom these balances are recoverable, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions, etc. • Assessed reasonableness of the method, assumptions and judgements used by the management with respect to recoverability and determination of the allowance for impairment of trade receivables and PE receivables; Considering the materiality of the amounts involved and the risk that trade receivables and PE receivables may not be recoverable, judgement is required to evaluate whether any allowance should be made to reflect the risk and accordingly we have considered this matter as a key audit matter. • Understanding the key inputs used in the provisioning model by the Company such as repayment history, terms of underlying arrangements, overdue balances, market conditions, etc.; • Obtained balance confirmation for selected samples and verified the reconciliation for differences, if any for the confirmations received; • Assessed the recoverability of overdue trade receivables and PE receivables through inquiry with the management and by obtaining sufficient corroborative evidence to support the conclusion; • Assessed the net exposure after considering the other liabilities payable such as liquidated damages, claims payables to selected trade receivables; • Tested subsequent settlement of selected trade receivables after the balance sheet date; and • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

7. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

The Annual Report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information / financial statements of the Company and its branches or the business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of standalone financial statements of the Company of which we are the independent auditors. For the branches included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by the branch auditors, such branch auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

16. We did not audit the annual financial statements of two branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflects total assets of 78.19 crores as at 31 March 2024, and the total revenues of 107.87 crores, total net loss after tax of 0.97 crores, total comprehensive loss of 0.97 crores, and cash flows (net) of 3.53 crores respectively for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

Further, these branches are located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by branch auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such branches from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such branches, is based on the report of branch auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the branch auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us, except for the matters stated in paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Further, the back-up of the books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in an electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India, on a daily basis;

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under section 143(8) of the Act by the branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report;

d) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 19(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors as referred to in paragraph 16 above:

i. The Company, as detailed in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report as disclosed in Note 48(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report as disclosed in Note 48(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, as described in Note 48(i) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Shashi Tadwalkar

Partner

Membership No.: 101797

UDIN: 24101797BKCPCO7965

Place: Pune

Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure I

Referred to in Paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Suzlon Energy Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 4 and Note 7 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets, investment properties and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by the third parties and in respect of goods-in-transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt and/or dispatch of inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 19.3 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a non-fund based working capital limit in excess of 5 crores during the year, by banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letters, the Company is not required to file any quarterly return or statement with such banks or financial institutions.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has also not provided security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies during the year. Further, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans and guarantee to Subsidiaries during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year ( In Crore): - Subsidiaries 97.63 45.87 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases ( In Crore): - Subsidiaries 104.47 979.07

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and principal amount including interest is not due for repayment currently.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans / advances in nature of loans that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of security provided by it.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases pertaining to profession tax. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (? In Crore) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 97.83 2007-08 to 2011-12 The Customs Excise and Service Tax 6.23 2010-11 to 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal 31.56 2012-13 and 2014-15 Customs Act 1962 Customs duty 0.17 2015-16 and 2021-22 The Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) * 2.87 2016-17 to 2018-19 The Honorable High Court 0.45 2006-07 The Customs Excise and Service Tax 0.15 2011-12 Appellate Tribunal 0.01 2012-13 2.35 2016-17 to 2018-19 #3.68 2016-17 to 2018-19 Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value added tax 1.34 2011-12 to 2013-14 The Honorable High Court 0.09 2011-12 Joint Commissioner (Appeal), Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Services tax 0.98 2017-18 Special Commissioner, Appellate Authority 0.70 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), Appellate Authority

* stated net of 5.09 Crore paid under protest.

# stated net of 5.19 Crore paid under protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and there has been no utilisation during the current year of the term loans obtained by the Company during any previous years. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made private placement of shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder with respect to the same. Further, the amounts so raised have been utilised by the Company for the purposes for which these funds were raised.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year but had incurred cash losses amounting to 96.10 crores in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Shashi Tadwalkar

Partner

Membership No.: 101797

UDIN: 24101797BKCPCO7965

Place: Pune

Date: 24 May 2024

Annexure II

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Suzlon Energy Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Suzlon Energy Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by Institute Of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Shashi Tadwalkar

Partner

Membership No.: 101797

UDIN: 24101797BKCPCO7965

Place: Pune

Date: 24 May 2024