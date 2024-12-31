|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SUZLON ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28-10-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 28th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 6th August 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|SUZLON ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 22nd July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SUZLON ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 2nd May 2024
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|SUZLON ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 31st January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
This refund relates to a previous penalty of ₹172.76 crore on account of depreciation on goodwill for FY2017.Read More
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s shares has gained a total of 58% in the last one year, and 15% in the last six months.Read More
Suzlon Energy announced that this is the first wind energy project for the Jindal Group's renewable energy branch.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The stock experienced strong trading volume, with approximately 13.94 crore shares changing hands on the NSE.Read More
Suzlon will install 370 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each, generating enough electricity to power 30 lakh households.Read More
The total transaction value for the sale is ₹440 Crore, of which ₹411.21 Crore is for the property and ₹28.79 Crore for stamp duty and registration fees.Read More
Following the completion of the aforementioned sale, the One Earth Property would be leased back to the corporation for 5 yearsRead More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
The penalty is due to a minor inadvertent error in the GSTR-1 filing for the fiscal year 2019-20.Read More
