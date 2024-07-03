Suzlon Energy Ltd Summary

Suzlon Energy Limited (SEL) is Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents. The company is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). The Company has a strong presence across the entire wind value chain with a comprehensive range of services to build and maintain the projects, which include design, supply, installation, commissioning of the project and dedicated life cycle asset management services. SE Forge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy, incorporated in 2006, has an un-machined casting capacity of 1,20,000 metric tonnes, machining capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes and forging capacity of 42,000 rings per annum. Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy is the custodian of over 11.9 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 2nd largest operations and maintenance company (over 8,000 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 4GW of wind assets under service outside India. Suzlon has its research and development centres for Wind energy in Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands and India. Suzlon Energy Ltd was incorporated in the year April 10th, 1995. The company began with a wind farm project in Gujarat with a capacity of just 3 MW. In the year 1997, Det Norse Veritas (DNV) certified Suzlon Group with the coveted ISO 9001/2 certification. In the year 1998, the company formed Suzlon Developers Pvt Ltd and Suzlon Wind Farm Services Pvt Ltd. They bagged their first order of Ghodawat Pan Masala Products in the state of Maharashtra. They made their debut entry in Maharashtra by commissioning their first Wind Turbine in Maharashtra. In the year 1999, the company commissioned their first wind turbine in Tamil Nadu. The company was awarded the prestigious contract from Tata Finance Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, the turnkey wind farm project in Maharashtra. In the year 2000, the company commissioned their first 50 MW at Vankhusavade, Maharashtra and formed the Suzlon Green Power Limited. Also, the companys first megawatt wind turbine generator was commissioned for Niskalp Investments, a Tata Group Company.In the year 2001, the company started one wholly owned subsidiary company under the name of AE Rotor Holding B.V; The Netherlands. In October 2001, they commenced Suzlon Wind Energy Corp, USA a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In November 2001, they formulated Suzlon Energy GmbH, Germany, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In the year 2003, the company commissioned their first Wind Turbine in USA. They opened their representative office in Beijing. Composite Centre International conferred the Export Excellence Award to the company at the International Exposition India Composites 2003 in Hyderabad. In the year 2004, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary company in Australia under the name of Suzlon Energy Australia Pty Ltd. In March 2004, the company set up their maiden imprint in the State of Karnataka by commissioning 3.75 MW wind power project for MSPL, a major mining company.In August 10, 2005, the company incorporated Suzlon Rotor Corporation, USA. The company bagged the maiden Korean Order by signing the contract for 14.7 MW WPP for Jeju Wind Farm Project by tying up with Unison Co. Ltd, Koreas largest and most experienced developer.In the year 2006, the company signed the Framework Agreement with Edison Mission Group to supply 157.5 MW whereby securing a major International repeat Order. This consists of 75 m/cs of the S-88 - 2.1 MW turbines. In March 2006, the company made a strategic acquisition of Hansen Transmission International NV, Belgium one of the worlds largest wind energy & industrial Gearbox manufacturer through their subsidiary Rotor Holding B.V. In the year 2006, the company made their maiden foray in Australia by signing the contract to build Australias largest Wind Farm Project for Australia Gas & Light (AGL) Company. Also, they entered the European market by bagging the Portugal Order and signed the contract for 39.9 MW Wind Turbine Capacity with TECNEIRA - Tecnologias Energeticas, SA in the Penamacor region of Portugal. The company was awarded the Best Manufacturer of the Year 2006, followed by the Best Company in Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the Wind India Conference in Pune. The company was also ranked as the second leading company in the Best Service Provider among Manufacturers in the same conference. In December 2006, the company signed the turnkey contract with British Petroleum for setting up a 40 MW wind power project in Maharashtra whereby becoming the only Indian manufacturer to attract Foreign Direct Investment in the Indian Wind Energy Sector.In March 2007, the company commissioned their first 2.1 MW capacity turbine in Down Under - Australia. Also, they completed the V3 S88 Test Turbine installation. The company signed a major new order with DLF Limited, one of Indias leading infrastructure companies, for 150 MW wind turbine capacity. They commissioned their first 600 KW turbine at site at Agali, in Kerala. In February 2008, they formed step-down wholly owned subsidiary company, SE Drive Technik GmbH, Germany. Also, they company in joint venture with REpower Systems AG, Germany established a new company, namely, Renewable Energy Technology Centre GmbH in Hamburg, Germany In April 2008, In June 2008, the company acquired the Arevas total stake of approx 30% in REpower Systems AG of Germany. During the year 2008-09, Suzlon acquired a 37.82% stake of REpower Systems AG (REpower) thereby increasing its holding in REpower to 73.65%. The company entered into the Sri Lankan wind energy market by striking a deal with Senok Wind Power Pvt Ltd. The companys China subsidiary, Suzlon Energy (Tianjin) Ltd (SETL) entered into an agreement with Inner Mongolia North Longyuan Wind Power Corporation, for establishing a World Bank funded, 100 MW wind farm project. Also, the companys subsidiary commissioned their first turbine in Brazil for SIIF Cinco Ltd. During the year, the company through their subsidiaries got new orders in Spain from Wigep Andalucia S.A. and in Nicaragua from Arctas Capital Group LP. They commissioned their first Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) using Concrete Tower Technology. They entered into an MoU with TERI University for setting up and offering an M-Tech Programme in Renewable Energy Engineering and Management. During the year, the companys subsidiaries incorporated in special economic zones (SEZ) namely Suzlon Wind International Ltd (Nacelle assembly unit), SE Composites Ltd (Rotor Blade unit), SE Electricals Ltd (previously known as Suzlon Electricals International Ltd) (Generator & Control Panel unit) and SE Forge Ltd (Foundry and Forging unit) commenced their commercial operations.During the year, SE Solar Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzlon Wind International Ltd and in turn became a step-down subsidiary of the company. Sunrise Wind Project Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of Hansen Drives Pte Ltd and in turn, became a step-down subsidiary of the company. Also, the company through their subsidiary sold 67,010,421 shares (10% of the equity base) in Hansen Transmissions International NV (Hansen) to funds managed by Ecofin Ltd (Ecofin), a London based specialized investment firm. Post disposal, Suzlon had a voting and economic interest in Hansen of 61.28%.During the year, the company sold their subsidiary Suzlon Energy GmbH and Suzlon Windpark Management GmbH to its step subsidiary Tarilo Holding B.V. and thereafter merged Suzlon Windkraft GmbH into Suzlon Energy GmbH to facilitate effective management of research and development activities.During the year 2009-10, Shubh Realty (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzlon Infrastructure Services Ltd and, in turn, became a step-down subsidiary of the company. RPW Investments, SGPS, S.A., Valum Holding B.V., Suzlon Wind Energy Bulgaria EOOD, Suzlon Wind Energy BH - Bosnia, Suzlon Energy Australia RWFD Pty Ltd, Einundzwanzigste Vittorio Verwaltungs GmbH, Age Pargue Eolico EL Almendro, S.L. REpower Rep Ventures Portugal S.A. became subsidiaries of the company.The company through their subsidiaries acquired an additional 16.85% stake of REpower Systems AG (REpower) thereby increasing their holding in REpower to 90.50%. The companys share holding through their subsidiary in Hansen Transmissions International NV (Hansen) reduced to 26.06% and Hansen ceased to be a subsidiary of the company, subsequent to sale of 35.22% shareholding.During the year 2010-11, Suzlon Wind Energy South Africa PTY Ltd., Suzlon Energy Australia CYMWFD Pty. Ltd., Sure Power LLC, Renewable Energy Contractors Australia Pty. Ltd., REpower Systems Polska Sp.zo.o, REpower Systems Scandinavia AB, REpower Portugal - Sistemas Eolicos, S.A., Ventipower S.A. and RiaBlades S.A. became step down subsidiaries of the company. Also, Windpark Meckel/Gilzem GmbH & Co KG ceased to be subsidiary of the company and Sister - sistemas e Technologia de Energias renovaveis Lda was liquidated.In January 2011, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to develop 1,000 megawatt (MW) of new wind power capacity in the state over the next three years. In May 2011, the company signed a contract with African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) for the supply and full EPC for 76 of Sulzons S88 - 2 MW series turbines, with an option for ACED to acquire an additional 124 turbines for the Cookhouse Wind Energy Facility.In June 2011, the company received a new order from the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) to set up, operate and maintain 50.4 MW of wind energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. In July 2011, the company received a new order from Chennai based Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL), for over 100 megawatts (MW) of wind power projects. In August 2011, the company won a second order from the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to set up, operate and maintain wind energy projects of 48.3 MW in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India. Also, they won a repeat order from the Malpani Group to set up, operate and maintain projects totaling 29.70 MW.In October 2011, the company bagged an order from gas utility major GAIL (India) Limited for its wind energy project to be commissioned in Karnataka in 2012. The order is for 17 units of Suzlons S82 - 1.5 MW wind turbines. In November 2011, the company received 23 MW order from Gail (India) Ltd. The order consists of 11 units of Suzlons S88 - 2.1 MW wind turbines, to be commissioned in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka by the end of the financial year 2011-12. In January 2012, the company secured over 1 GW of orders for its S9X suite of wind turbines. In March 2012, the company signed a global strategic partnership agreement with CGN Wind Energy Co Ltd (CGNWE). CGNWE is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group. The agreement calls for the development of 800 MW of domestic and international projects over the next three years.In 2012, Suzlon Energy commenced the maiden commissioning of its Amherst Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, deploying the latest S9X product series. During the year under review, Suzlon announced the launch of its newest wind turbine generator (WTG), the S111-2.1 MW, the latest generation of the 2.1 MW fleet designed for low wind speed sites and becoming the highest-yielding IEC Class III wind turbine of any comparable class machine.In 2014, Suzlon Energy erects its first S97-2.1 MW WTG, built with a hybrid tower (including lattice/tubular combination) at 120 m height in Jamanwada, Gujarat.In 2015, Suzlon Energy commissioned its 10,000th WTG at the Artilleros wind farm in Uruguay. During the year under review, Suzlon Energy signed definitive agreements with Dilip Shanghvi Family and Associates (DSA) for equity investments of Rs 1800 crore in Suzlon Energy Limited to accelerate growth. During the year under review, Suzlon Energy completed the testing, carried out by an independent third party agency, of the 50 Hz and 60 Hz variants of its S111-2100kW WTG.On 14 April 2016, Suzlon Energy announced that it has successfully repaid in cash, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) worth US$ 28.8 million in principal amount, along with the applicable 8.7% redemption premium. This was part of the 5% April 2016 FCCB series, which have now been redeemed in full and will cease to exist. The repayment has been made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the FCCBs.On 20 October 2016, Suzlon Energy inaugurated its newest state-of-the-art, aerodynamic technology rotor blade manufacturing facility at Badnawar in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The facility, spread across 19 acres, has an annual production capacity of 400 MW and will manufacture rotor blades for its latest S111 2.1 MW turbine.In 2017, Suzlon Energy crossed 11 GW of wind energy capacity installation mark in India. On 14 July 2017, Suzlon Energy announced the filing of voluntary liquidation of its Brazilian subsidiary Suzlon Energia Eolica do Brasil Ltda. (SEOB). SEOB has taken this decision after carefully considering all options and as a consequence of multiple factors that are unique to Brazil. SEOB was established to manage business opportunities in Brazil in 2006.As on March 31, 2018, the Company has 54 subsidiaries and 1 joint venture. On 13 March 2018, Suzlon Energy announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128; the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India. The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri, site in Tamil Nadu. The S128 wind turbine generator is the latest addition to Suzlons product portfolio and features the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology. It also consists of the countrys largest rotor blade measuring 63 meters and has a rotor diameter of 128 meters.On 15 March 2018, Suzlon Energy announced that it has completed the commissioning of 340 MW solar power turnkey projects across sites in the state of Telangana (210 MW), Rajasthan (60MW) and Maharashtra (70MW). The projects have been executed over a period of time, concluding in Q4 FY18. The projects have been executed by combination of joint ventures or formation of Special Purpose vehicles (SPVs) with various partners.On 21 March 2018, Suzlon Energy announced that it has designed and manufactured the countrys longest wind turbine blade at its Padubidri Rotor Blade Unit. The advanced blade (SB 63) measures 63 meters in length and has been specifically developed for Suzlons new S128 wind turbine family with a rotor diameter of 128 meters, 1.5 times taller than the India Gate monument in terms of height. On 16 April 2018, Suzlon Energy announced that it has commissioned 626 MW of wind power projects in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), the highest installations by any player during the fiscal.On 11 September 2018, Suzlon Energy and CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, announced a joint venture for two solar projects of 50 MW and 20 MW in Dhule, Maharashtra. As per the agreement signed between CLP India and Suzlon Group, CLP India has agreed to acquire 49% stake in Gale Solarfarms Limited and Tornado Solarfarms Limited, two special purpose vehicles (SPV) set-up by Suzlon. CLP India has the option to acquire the balance 51% stake in the future. Suzlon is responsible to provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for these projects that are already commissioned.During FY18, the Company signed share purchase agreements in respect of domestic SPVs: namely, Shanay Renewables Limited and Saroja Renewables Limited for sale of 100% equity stake to Skeiron Renewable Energy Private Limited. Rajat Renewables Limited and Kanak Renewables Limited for sale of 100% equity stake to Shruti Power Projects Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of ReNew Power Ventures Private Limited). This sale is part of the trade practice of forming special purpose vehicles for setting-up of wind turbine projects and selling them to the customers.In FY18, the Company had initiated a Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement involving merger of three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, SE Blades Ltd, SE Electricals Ltd and Suzlon Wind International Ltd into the Company, and demerger of tubular tower manufacturing division of another wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Suzlon Structures Limited (now known as Suzlon Global Services Limited), into the Company. The Honourable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench, has approved the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between SE Blades Ltd, SE Electricals Ltd and Suzlon Wind International Ltd (collectively referred to as the Transferor Companies / Amalgamating Companies) and Suzlon Structures Ltd (now known as Suzlon Global Services Ltd) (the Demerging Company) with Suzlon Energy Ltd (the Transferee Company / Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and the creditors vide order dated May 31, 2017 and the Scheme has become effective from June 1, 2017 from the respective appointed dates, i.e. January 1, 2016 for merger and April 1, 2016 for demerger, consequent upon filing of the certified copy of the Order issued by the NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.During the financial year under review, the Company signed Slump Sale Agreement on March 31, 2018 with Suzlon Gujarat Wind Park Limited (SGWPL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for transfer of the wind turbine generator undertakings (WTG undertakings), along with all the assets and liabilities pertaining to the WTGs of Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis, for purpose of moving towards consolidating the Companys power production business in SGWPL. The said WTG undertakings were earlier transferred to the Company pursuant to the merger of its subsidiaries with Company.In FY 2018-19, the Company commissioned second 8.4 MW captive wind power project for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) at Bagalkot, in Karnataka. It installed and commissioned the first prototype of S120 - 140 m - Indias meters (m) tallest Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) with a Hybrid Concrete Tubular (HCT) Tower -steel at Tirunelvelli in Tamil Nadu. It sold entire stake in SE Solar Limited, Amun Solarfarms Limited, Avighna Solarfarms Limited, Prathamesh Solarfarms Limited, Rudra Solarfarms Limited, Gale Solarfarms Limited and Tornado Solarfarms Limited, which ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company during FY 2018-19. It further commenced the sale of stake in Heramba Renewables Limited, Shreyas Solarfarms Limited, Aalok Solarfarms Limited and Abha Solarfarms Limited and ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company. In FY 2019-20, the Company installed and commissioned the first prototype of 2.6 MW S129 - 140m. It also commissioned 2.8 MW S133 - 105m - the largest Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) in India at Sanganeri in Tamil Nadu.In FY 2020-21, Company launched a new turbine model S133 in 2 variants viz., 140m Hybrid Tubular-Lattice tower and 160m Hybrid Tubular-Lattice tower.During the year 2022-23, the merger of Suzlon Power Infrastructure Limited (SPIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with Suzlon Global Services Limited (SGSL) became effective on September 29, 2022, and accordingly, the business undertaking of SPIL was merged into SGSL from the appointed date, i.e. April 1, 2020. Similarly, the Demerger by transfer and vesting of Project Execution Business and Power Evacuation Business of Suzlon Gujarat Wind Park Limited (SGWPL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, into SGSL was transferred to SGSL from the appointed date, i.e. April 2, 2020. SGL, a subsidiary of the Company, ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company pursuant to completion of divestment of the Companys 75% stake in SGL to Voith Turbo Private Limited on April 7, 2022; and Vayudoot Solarfarms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company pursuant to transfer of its entire 51.05% shareholding to Aries Renewables Private Limited on December 3, 2022.In 2022-23, Suzlon Energy became the first Indian Wind Energy company to reach over 20 GW of worldwide Wind Energy installations. In FY23, Suzlon commissioned the first proto of its new S144 model.