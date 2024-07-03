Summary

Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL) is one of the largest healthcare services providers in India with 27 hospitals, ~4,500 operational beds and over 426 diagnostics centres as of 31 March, 2023. The Company offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services to patients in areas such as cardiac care, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, renal care, gastroenterology and mother and child care. They are delivering quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities using advanced technology. It also has presence in Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.SRL Limited, a subsidiary of FHL is primarily involved in providing diagnostics services and is amongst the leading diagnostics chains in India with a significant market share in the organized diagnostics segment. FHL currently owns a fully diluted stake of 56.6% in SRL.Fortis Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on February 28, 1996. The company commenced their commercial operation by setting up the Fortis Heart Institute and Multi-Speciality Hospital at Mohali in the year 2001. In December 2002, International Hospital Ltd became a board controlled subsidiary of the company.In August 2003, Fortis Hospital in Amristar was inaugurated. In October 2003, the company executed an agreement with Seth Jessa Ram and Bros Charitable Hospital Trust for the operation and management of Jessa Ram Hospital, New Delhi and Fortis Hospital in Noida was commiss

Read More