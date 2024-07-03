iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fortis Healthcare Ltd Share Price

725.65
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open739
  • Day's High743.3
  • 52 Wk High744.5
  • Prev. Close732.05
  • Day's Low722.8
  • 52 Wk Low 375.05
  • Turnover (lac)6,653.75
  • P/E291.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.25
  • EPS2.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54,783.54
  • Div. Yield0.14
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fortis Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

739

Prev. Close

732.05

Turnover(Lac.)

6,653.75

Day's High

743.3

Day's Low

722.8

52 Week's High

744.5

52 Week's Low

375.05

Book Value

121.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54,783.54

P/E

291.89

EPS

2.51

Divi. Yield

0.14

Fortis Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fortis Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Read More
Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Read More
Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fortis Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.16%

Foreign: 31.16%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 55.99%

Institutions: 55.99%

Non-Institutions: 12.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fortis Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

754.96

754.96

754.96

754.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,332.21

8,208.58

8,113.61

8,126.57

Net Worth

9,087.17

8,963.54

8,868.57

8,881.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

862.61

632.87

701.84

659.48

yoy growth (%)

36.3

-9.82

6.42

2.22

Raw materials

-204.28

-150.57

-147.47

-135.56

As % of sales

23.68

23.79

21.01

20.55

Employee costs

-154.23

-147.65

-155.44

-161.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.29

-32.32

749.3

7.65

Depreciation

-112.62

-110.77

-96.81

-28.87

Tax paid

-4.26

-19.93

-107.34

-3.42

Working capital

-20.9

48.61

-143.94

70.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.3

-9.82

6.42

2.22

Op profit growth

313.5

-58.92

-280.58

-74.32

EBIT growth

25.43

-88

1,173.9

-1,909.32

Net profit growth

-415.67

-99.18

-905.62

-14.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,892.92

6,297.63

5,717.61

4,030.12

4,632.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,892.92

6,297.63

5,717.61

4,030.12

4,632.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.78

157.17

366.52

95.33

126.63

View Annually Results

Fortis Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suvalaxmi Chakraborty

Director

Indrajit Banerjee

Managing Director & CEO

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Independent Director

Shailaja Chandra

Non Executive Director

DILIP KADAMBI

Non Executive Director

Tomo Nagahiro

Non Executive Director

Mehmet Ali Aydinlar

Non Executive Director

Lim Tsin Lin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satyendra Chauhan

Non Executive Director

Prem Kumar Nair

Non Executive Director

Ashok Pandit

Chairman & Additional Director

Leo Puri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL) is one of the largest healthcare services providers in India with 27 hospitals, ~4,500 operational beds and over 426 diagnostics centres as of 31 March, 2023. The Company offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services to patients in areas such as cardiac care, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, renal care, gastroenterology and mother and child care. They are delivering quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities using advanced technology. It also has presence in Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.SRL Limited, a subsidiary of FHL is primarily involved in providing diagnostics services and is amongst the leading diagnostics chains in India with a significant market share in the organized diagnostics segment. FHL currently owns a fully diluted stake of 56.6% in SRL.Fortis Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on February 28, 1996. The company commenced their commercial operation by setting up the Fortis Heart Institute and Multi-Speciality Hospital at Mohali in the year 2001. In December 2002, International Hospital Ltd became a board controlled subsidiary of the company.In August 2003, Fortis Hospital in Amristar was inaugurated. In October 2003, the company executed an agreement with Seth Jessa Ram and Bros Charitable Hospital Trust for the operation and management of Jessa Ram Hospital, New Delhi and Fortis Hospital in Noida was commiss
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fortis Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹725.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is ₹54783.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fortis Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is 291.89 and 6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortis Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is ₹375.05 and ₹744.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fortis Healthcare Ltd?

Fortis Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.22%, 3 Years at 33.24%, 1 Year at 70.72%, 6 Month at 55.61%, 3 Month at 22.54% and 1 Month at 4.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fortis Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.17 %
Institutions - 56.00 %
Public - 12.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.