SectorHealthcare
Open₹739
Prev. Close₹732.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,653.75
Day's High₹743.3
Day's Low₹722.8
52 Week's High₹744.5
52 Week's Low₹375.05
Book Value₹121.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54,783.54
P/E291.89
EPS2.51
Divi. Yield0.14
The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.Read More
Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.Read More
Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
754.96
754.96
754.96
754.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,332.21
8,208.58
8,113.61
8,126.57
Net Worth
9,087.17
8,963.54
8,868.57
8,881.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
862.61
632.87
701.84
659.48
yoy growth (%)
36.3
-9.82
6.42
2.22
Raw materials
-204.28
-150.57
-147.47
-135.56
As % of sales
23.68
23.79
21.01
20.55
Employee costs
-154.23
-147.65
-155.44
-161.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.29
-32.32
749.3
7.65
Depreciation
-112.62
-110.77
-96.81
-28.87
Tax paid
-4.26
-19.93
-107.34
-3.42
Working capital
-20.9
48.61
-143.94
70.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.3
-9.82
6.42
2.22
Op profit growth
313.5
-58.92
-280.58
-74.32
EBIT growth
25.43
-88
1,173.9
-1,909.32
Net profit growth
-415.67
-99.18
-905.62
-14.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,892.92
6,297.63
5,717.61
4,030.12
4,632.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,892.92
6,297.63
5,717.61
4,030.12
4,632.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.78
157.17
366.52
95.33
126.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suvalaxmi Chakraborty
Director
Indrajit Banerjee
Managing Director & CEO
Ashutosh Raghuvanshi
Independent Director
Shailaja Chandra
Non Executive Director
DILIP KADAMBI
Non Executive Director
Tomo Nagahiro
Non Executive Director
Mehmet Ali Aydinlar
Non Executive Director
Lim Tsin Lin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satyendra Chauhan
Non Executive Director
Prem Kumar Nair
Non Executive Director
Ashok Pandit
Chairman & Additional Director
Leo Puri
Reports by Fortis Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL) is one of the largest healthcare services providers in India with 27 hospitals, ~4,500 operational beds and over 426 diagnostics centres as of 31 March, 2023. The Company offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services to patients in areas such as cardiac care, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, renal care, gastroenterology and mother and child care. They are delivering quality healthcare services to patients in modern facilities using advanced technology. It also has presence in Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.SRL Limited, a subsidiary of FHL is primarily involved in providing diagnostics services and is amongst the leading diagnostics chains in India with a significant market share in the organized diagnostics segment. FHL currently owns a fully diluted stake of 56.6% in SRL.Fortis Healthcare Ltd was incorporated on February 28, 1996. The company commenced their commercial operation by setting up the Fortis Heart Institute and Multi-Speciality Hospital at Mohali in the year 2001. In December 2002, International Hospital Ltd became a board controlled subsidiary of the company.In August 2003, Fortis Hospital in Amristar was inaugurated. In October 2003, the company executed an agreement with Seth Jessa Ram and Bros Charitable Hospital Trust for the operation and management of Jessa Ram Hospital, New Delhi and Fortis Hospital in Noida was commiss
Read More
The Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹725.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is ₹54783.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is 291.89 and 6.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fortis Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fortis Healthcare Ltd is ₹375.05 and ₹744.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fortis Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.22%, 3 Years at 33.24%, 1 Year at 70.72%, 6 Month at 55.61%, 3 Month at 22.54% and 1 Month at 4.54%.
