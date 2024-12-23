iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

644
(-2.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,026.65

129.931,02,059.28231.30.14686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

6,828.1

86.997,586.65369.60.242,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

644.5

264.1850,061.2739.630.15357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

819.55

74.8632,875.296.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,020.75

72.4127,538.26104.470664.61113.49

Fortis Health.: RELATED NEWS

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Read More
Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Read More
Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

Read More

