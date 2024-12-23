iifl-logo-icon 1
Fortis Healthcare Ltd Shareholding Pattern

687.2
(-3.65%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Fortis Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

31.16%

31.16%

31.16%

31.16%

31.16%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

55.99%

55.62%

54.38%

53.12%

52.86%

Non-Institutions

12.83%

13.21%

14.44%

15.7%

15.96%

Total Non-Promoter

68.83%

68.83%

68.83%

68.83%

68.83%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.16%

Foreign: 31.16%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 55.99%

Institutions: 55.99%

Non-Institutions: 12.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Fortis Health.: Related NEWS

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

Fortis Healthcare Boosts Stake in Agilus Diagnostics with ₹429 Crore IFC Deal

23 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The deal worth ₹429.37 crore involves acquiring 5,970,149 equity shares at an agreed price of ₹719.2 per share through a shareholders' agreement.

Read More
Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

Fortis Healthcare Reports 1.6% Profit Growth, 12.3% Revenue Increase in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

Revenue from operations saw a notable growth of 12.3%, reaching ₹1,988.4 Crore, compared to ₹1,770 Crore YoY.

Read More
Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

Fortis Buys Out PE Investors in Diagnostics Arm

9 Aug 2024|08:32 AM

Jacob Ballas and International Finance Corporation (IFC), who together with Resurgence PE own approximately 34% of the diagnostics company.

Read More

