Fortis Healthcare Q3 Profit Soars 89.5% YoY, Revenue Up 14.8%

Fortis Healthcare Ltd has posted a net profit of ₹254.3 crore in Q3 FY25, or 89.5% YoY, versus ₹134.2 crore reported for the same period last year.

Profit in Q3 FY25 comprises of an exceptional gain of ₹23.5 crore due to sale of Richmond Road facility and ₹30 lakh through interest allowance reversal in Q3 FY25 and ₹7.7 crore as part of impairment reversal in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 14.8% YoY at ₹1,928.3 crore up from ₹1,679.7 crore during the same period in the prior fiscal, aided by a growth pickup in hospital and diagnostics businesses. EBITDA grew 32.1% YoY at ₹375.2 crore v/s ₹284 crore, a period to period, as was the expansion of EBITDA margin at 19.5% versus 16.9% Q3 FY24.

Revenue in the hospital business grew 16.8% YoY to ₹1,623.1 crore; operating margins also improved to 20% from 18% in the same quarter last year.

The company said that the hospital segment saw growth through a 9.9% increase in ARPOB and a 6.2% rise in occupied beds. International patient revenue also rose 17% YoY to ₹132 crore with a share of 7.7% of total hospital business revenue.

The diagnostics business reported sales growth at ₹305.2 crore versus ₹290.2 crore in Q3FY24, while the operating margins improved to 16.2% from 11.4% YoY. Gross revenues of the diagnostics business stood at ₹342.3 crore with EBITDA margins at 14.4% compared to 10.0% last year.

Agilus, the diagnostics business of Fortis Healthcare, delivered 10.29 million tests in Q3 FY25 compared to 9.85 million tests in Q3 FY24, wherein revenues from preventive tests were up 17% YoY. The company had sold its Richmond Road facility in Bengaluru in December 2024, having sold the Malar facility in February 2024 and Vadapalani facility in July 2023.

Net debt for Fortis Healthcare ended at ₹644 crore as on December 31, 2024. It has improved its net debt-to-EBITDA to 0.41x versus last year’s 0.45x. Digital revenue growth at 36.2% YoY, and now reflects 29.9% of total hospital revenue, up from 25.7% in Q3 FY24 Surgical procedure volumes in key specialties increased with neurosciences growing 23% YoY and robotic surgeries climbing 77% YoY.